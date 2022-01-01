Irvine Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Irvine

Puesto Park Place Irvine image

SALADS

Puesto Park Place Irvine

3311 Michelson Dr, Irvine

Avg 4.2 (1572 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Kids Taco Plate$10.00
Two tacos on flour tortillas served with Rice and Beans
Rice$5.00
Filet Burrito$21.00
More about Puesto Park Place Irvine
Puesto Los Olivos Irvine image

TACOS

Puesto Los Olivos Irvine

8577 Irvine Center DR, Irvine

Avg 4.3 (3574 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Taco Plate$10.00
Two tacos on flour tortillas served with Rice and Beans
Chicharrones$6.00
Chicken Taquitos$18.00
More about Puesto Los Olivos Irvine
La Sirena Grill image

GRILL

La Sirena Grill

3931 Portola Pkwy, Irvine

Avg 4.4 (243 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CHICKEN BURRITO$9.95
Flour tortilla filled with grilled Chicken breast, Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.
CHEESE QUESADILLA$6.00
Flour tortilla filled with jack cheese. Handful of chips. No toppings
BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO$6.50
(Adult size) Flour tortilla filled with organic beans and/or rice, jack cheese. Handful of chips.
More about La Sirena Grill
Picante Martin's Mexican Restaurant image

 

Picante Martin's Mexican Restaurant

17951 skypark circle unit f, irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Burritos$6.00
We have delicious breakfast burritos. They come with egg, potatoes, and cheese. You can add a protein of your choice or grilled veggies too. Bacon Breakfast Burrito shown in picture.
2 Crispy Tacos$7.00
We make our crispy shells with a corn tortilla in-house. Shells are fresh! Crispy Tacos are loaded with the filling of your choice, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheese.
#2 Item Combo Plate$11.00
Image is example of #2 Combo. Image shows #2 combo with two soft tacos Fully Loaded. You can choose any delicious two items for your combo from our list.
More about Picante Martin's Mexican Restaurant
Taquiero Taco- Campus image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Taquiero Taco- Campus

4517 Campus Dr, Irvine

Avg 4.4 (3344 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Carne Asada Fries$11.89
Flame grilled steak, cheese, sour cream, avocado cream.
Pollo Asado Taco$2.89
Flame grilled chicken, cilantro, onions, guacamole, salsa.
Carnitas Taco$3.89
Marinated slow roasted pork, onions and cilantro. Recipe by Chef Orlando. *Limited Time Only*
More about Taquiero Taco- Campus
Restaurant banner

 

Taquiero Taco- Oak Creek

5643 Alton Parkway, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Carne Asada Taco$3.89
Marinated flame grilled steak, onions, cilantro, guacamole and salsa.
Carne Asada Burrito$11.69
Flame grilled steak, cilantro, onions, guacamole, jalapeño cilantro salsa, chipotle cream, sour cream.
Al Pastor Burrito$11.69
Rotisserie marinated pork, cilantro, onion, avocado sauce, jalapeño cilantro salsa and chipotle cream.
More about Taquiero Taco- Oak Creek
Restaurant banner

 

Roll Em Up Taquitos

11604 Amargosa road, victorville

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Roll Em Up Taquitos

