Irvine Mexican restaurants you'll love

SALADS
Puesto Park Place Irvine
3311 Michelson Dr, Irvine
Popular items
Kids Taco Plate
|$10.00
Two tacos on flour tortillas served with Rice and Beans
Rice
|$5.00
Filet Burrito
|$21.00
TACOS
Puesto Los Olivos Irvine
8577 Irvine Center DR, Irvine
Popular items
Kids Taco Plate
|$10.00
Two tacos on flour tortillas served with Rice and Beans
Chicharrones
|$6.00
Chicken Taquitos
|$18.00
GRILL
La Sirena Grill
3931 Portola Pkwy, Irvine
Popular items
CHICKEN BURRITO
|$9.95
Flour tortilla filled with grilled Chicken breast, Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.
CHEESE QUESADILLA
|$6.00
Flour tortilla filled with jack cheese. Handful of chips. No toppings
BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO
|$6.50
(Adult size) Flour tortilla filled with organic beans and/or rice, jack cheese. Handful of chips.
Picante Martin's Mexican Restaurant
17951 skypark circle unit f, irvine
Popular items
Breakfast Burritos
|$6.00
We have delicious breakfast burritos. They come with egg, potatoes, and cheese. You can add a protein of your choice or grilled veggies too. Bacon Breakfast Burrito shown in picture.
2 Crispy Tacos
|$7.00
We make our crispy shells with a corn tortilla in-house. Shells are fresh! Crispy Tacos are loaded with the filling of your choice, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheese.
#2 Item Combo Plate
|$11.00
Image is example of #2 Combo. Image shows #2 combo with two soft tacos Fully Loaded. You can choose any delicious two items for your combo from our list.
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Taquiero Taco- Campus
4517 Campus Dr, Irvine
Popular items
Carne Asada Fries
|$11.89
Flame grilled steak, cheese, sour cream, avocado cream.
Pollo Asado Taco
|$2.89
Flame grilled chicken, cilantro, onions, guacamole, salsa.
Carnitas Taco
|$3.89
Marinated slow roasted pork, onions and cilantro. Recipe by Chef Orlando. *Limited Time Only*
Taquiero Taco- Oak Creek
5643 Alton Parkway, Irvine
Popular items
Carne Asada Taco
|$3.89
Marinated flame grilled steak, onions, cilantro, guacamole and salsa.
Carne Asada Burrito
|$11.69
Flame grilled steak, cilantro, onions, guacamole, jalapeño cilantro salsa, chipotle cream, sour cream.
Al Pastor Burrito
|$11.69
Rotisserie marinated pork, cilantro, onion, avocado sauce, jalapeño cilantro salsa and chipotle cream.