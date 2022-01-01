Irvine pizza restaurants you'll love

Go
Irvine restaurants
Toast

Must-try pizza restaurants in Irvine

CUCINA enoteca image

 

CUCINA enoteca

532 Spectrum Center Dr., Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
short rib pappardelle$24.50
cremini mushroom + carrot + parmesan
bucatini amatriciana$19.50
guanciale + tomato + onion + chili + pecorino
italian chopped$14.50
escarole + radicchio + green bean + cherry tomato + cucumber + provolone + pepperoncini + ceci bean + almond + dill + oregano vinaigrette + rosemary breadcrumb*
More about CUCINA enoteca
The Pizza Press image

PIZZA • SALADS

The Pizza Press

4610 Barranca Pkwy., Irvine

Avg 3.1 (198 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Post ^$8.00
One sauce, mozzarella, and two toppings
LG Tribune ^
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, red onion, mushroom, roasted red bell peppers, sweet Italian link sausage, olives, and ricotta. Our Latest Edition Large (14 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.
PYO Pizza ^$9.85
Build a completely custom pizza with the day's freshest ingredients!
More about The Pizza Press
Pieology 8010 - The Market Place image

 

Pieology 8010 - The Market Place

13786 Jamboree Rd #110, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1 Topping Pizza (In-Store)
Create Your Own Pie$7.95
More about Pieology 8010 - The Market Place

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Irvine

Tacos

Burritos

Salmon

Thai Tea

Fried Rice

Pancakes

French Fries

Carne Asada

Map

More near Irvine to explore

Costa Mesa

Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)

Newport Beach

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Tustin

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Corona Del Mar

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Foothill Ranch

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Laguna Hills

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Newport Coast

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston