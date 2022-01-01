Irvine pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Irvine
More about CUCINA enoteca
CUCINA enoteca
532 Spectrum Center Dr., Irvine
|Popular items
|short rib pappardelle
|$24.50
cremini mushroom + carrot + parmesan
|bucatini amatriciana
|$19.50
guanciale + tomato + onion + chili + pecorino
|italian chopped
|$14.50
escarole + radicchio + green bean + cherry tomato + cucumber + provolone + pepperoncini + ceci bean + almond + dill + oregano vinaigrette + rosemary breadcrumb*
More about The Pizza Press
PIZZA • SALADS
The Pizza Press
4610 Barranca Pkwy., Irvine
|Popular items
|The Post ^
|$8.00
One sauce, mozzarella, and two toppings
|LG Tribune ^
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, red onion, mushroom, roasted red bell peppers, sweet Italian link sausage, olives, and ricotta. Our Latest Edition Large (14 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.
|PYO Pizza ^
|$9.85
Build a completely custom pizza with the day's freshest ingredients!