Irvine ramen spots you'll love

More about Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen & Udon
SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen & Udon
6404 Irvine Blvd, Irvine
|Popular items
|Fried Rice
|$9.25
Stir-fried rice with leaf mustard, sweet and savory soy sauce flavored pork, onion, and egg.
|Soboro Bowl
|$8.00
Seasoned minced chicken topped over rice.
|Hakata Ramen
|$10.50
Hakata ramen will be made with regular options. We do not accept customization and extra items requests. Our signature Hakata ramen combines a tonkatsu (pork bone) broth with thin noodles and two slices of chashu pork. All toppings and garnish will be placed on the side.
More about Yoshiharu Ramen
RAMEN • NOODLES
Yoshiharu Ramen
3935 Portola Pkwy, Irvine
|Popular items
|Tonkotsu Shoyu
|$14.50
Pork bone broth with soy sauce base topped with pork chashu, green onions, bean sprouts, wakame, bamboo shoots and sesame seeds
|Tonkotsu Black
|$15.50
Pork bone broth with soy sauce base topped with pork chashu, green onions, bean sprouts, wood ear mushrooms, bamboo shoots, black garlic oil and sesame seeds
|Tonkotsu Spicy Black
|$16.50
Pork bone broth with spicy miso base topped with pork chashu, flavored egg, green onions, bean sprouts, wood ear mushrooms, bamboo shoots, black garlic oil and sesame seeds
More about Marufuku Ramen - Irvine
Marufuku Ramen - Irvine
8543 Irvine center drive, Irvine
|Popular items
|Chashu Bowl
|$6.25
Chopped Pork Belly Over Rice Green onion, sesame seeds, kaiware sprout, pickled ginger and nori seaweed*
|Spicy TanTan Men
|$16.00
Spicy Chicken Tan Tan ramen with Rich miso chicken broth. Thicker noodle, Spicy ground chicken , seasoned soft boiled egg, green onions, bean sprouts, assorted green and top with sesame seeds.
|Marufuku Bites
|$7.00
Japanese steamed buns filled with homemade pork chashu