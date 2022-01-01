Irvine ramen spots you'll love

Must-try ramen spots in Irvine

Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen & Udon image

SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen & Udon

6404 Irvine Blvd, Irvine

Avg 4.5 (3590 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Rice$9.25
Stir-fried rice with leaf mustard, sweet and savory soy sauce flavored pork, onion, and egg.
Soboro Bowl$8.00
Seasoned minced chicken topped over rice.
Hakata Ramen$10.50
Hakata ramen will be made with regular options. We do not accept customization and extra items requests. Our signature Hakata ramen combines a tonkatsu (pork bone) broth with thin noodles and two slices of chashu pork. All toppings and garnish will be placed on the side.
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen & Udon
Yoshiharu Ramen image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Yoshiharu Ramen

3935 Portola Pkwy, Irvine

Avg 4.4 (90 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tonkotsu Shoyu$14.50
Pork bone broth with soy sauce base topped with pork chashu, green onions, bean sprouts, wakame, bamboo shoots and sesame seeds
Tonkotsu Black$15.50
Pork bone broth with soy sauce base topped with pork chashu, green onions, bean sprouts, wood ear mushrooms, bamboo shoots, black garlic oil and sesame seeds
Tonkotsu Spicy Black$16.50
Pork bone broth with spicy miso base topped with pork chashu, flavored egg, green onions, bean sprouts, wood ear mushrooms, bamboo shoots, black garlic oil and sesame seeds
More about Yoshiharu Ramen
Main pic

 

Ajisen Ramen - Irvine

2700 Alton Pkwy Unit 145, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Ajisen Ramen - Irvine
Marufuku Ramen - Irvine image

 

Marufuku Ramen - Irvine

8543 Irvine center drive, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chashu Bowl$6.25
Chopped Pork Belly Over Rice Green onion, sesame seeds, kaiware sprout, pickled ginger and nori seaweed*
Spicy TanTan Men$16.00
Spicy Chicken Tan Tan ramen with Rich miso chicken broth. Thicker noodle, Spicy ground chicken , seasoned soft boiled egg, green onions, bean sprouts, assorted green and top with sesame seeds.
Marufuku Bites$7.00
Japanese steamed buns filled with homemade pork chashu
More about Marufuku Ramen - Irvine

