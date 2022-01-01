Bean burritos in Irvine
Irvine restaurants that serve bean burritos
More about Taquiero Taco- Campus
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Taquiero Taco- Campus
4517 Campus Dr, Irvine
|Bean and Cheese Burrito
|$5.99
Beans and Cheese. Add rice for free. Guacamole is optional for additional charge.
|Bean and Cheese Burrito
|$5.99
Beans and Cheese. Add rice for free. Guacamole is optional for additional charge.
More about Taquiero Taco- Oak Creek
Taquiero Taco- Oak Creek
5643 Alton Parkway, Irvine
|Bean and Cheese Burrito
|$5.99
Beans and Cheese. Add rice for free. Guacamole is optional for additional charge.
|Bean and Cheese Burrito
|$5.99
Beans and Cheese. Add rice for free. Guacamole is optional for additional charge.
More about Smart Kitchens Inc
Smart Kitchens Inc
17951 Sky Park Cir F, Irvine
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$7.00
More about La Sirena Grill
GRILL
La Sirena Grill
3931 Portola Pkwy, Irvine
|BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO
|$6.50
(Adult size) Flour tortilla filled with organic beans and/or rice, jack cheese. Handful of chips.
|KIDS BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO
|$6.00
(Kid size) Flour tortilla filled with organic black or pinto beans, jack cheese. Handful of chips.