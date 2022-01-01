Beef curry in Irvine

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Irvine-Champion's Curry

2222 Michelson Drive, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Minced Beef Katsu Curry$15.50
Panko breaded minced American wagyu beef, tomato rakkyo salsa, sour cream sauce, chives.
*Our curry is beef base, which also includes dairy/fish.
*nut-free
Minced Beef Katsu Curry$14.50
Panko breaded minced American wagyu beef, tomato rakkyo salsa, sour cream sauce, chives.
*Our curry is beef base, which also includes dairy/fish.
*nut-free
More about Irvine-Champion's Curry
SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen & Udon

6404 Irvine Blvd, Irvine

Avg 4.5 (3590 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Curry Udon$12.98
Beef in our creamy curry sauce, and topped with green onion.
Kobe Style Shabu-Shabu Beef Curry Udon$16.98
Kobe style shabu-shabu beef in our creamy curry sauce and topped with green onion.
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen & Udon

