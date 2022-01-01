Beef curry in Irvine
Irvine restaurants that serve beef curry
More about Irvine-Champion's Curry
Irvine-Champion's Curry
2222 Michelson Drive, Irvine
|Minced Beef Katsu Curry
|$15.50
Panko breaded minced American wagyu beef, tomato rakkyo salsa, sour cream sauce, chives.
*Our curry is beef base, which also includes dairy/fish.
*nut-free
|Minced Beef Katsu Curry
|$14.50
Panko breaded minced American wagyu beef, tomato rakkyo salsa, sour cream sauce, chives.
*Our curry is beef base, which also includes dairy/fish.
*nut-free
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen & Udon
SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen & Udon
6404 Irvine Blvd, Irvine
|Beef Curry Udon
|$12.98
Beef in our creamy curry sauce, and topped with green onion.
|Kobe Style Shabu-Shabu Beef Curry Udon
|$16.98
Kobe style shabu-shabu beef in our creamy curry sauce and topped with green onion.