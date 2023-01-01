Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef fried rice in Irvine

Irvine restaurants
Irvine restaurants that serve beef fried rice

Meizhou Dongpo image

 

Meizhou Dongpo - Irvine

15363 Culver Drive, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meizhou Fried Rice (Beef) 眉州炒饭 （牛）$10.99
More about Meizhou Dongpo - Irvine
Item pic

 

Noodle St Irvine - 3963 Irvine Blvd

3963 Irvine Blvd, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Beef Fried Rice$12.80
Beef and green onions
More about Noodle St Irvine - 3963 Irvine Blvd

