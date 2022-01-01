Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boba tea in Irvine

Go
Irvine restaurants
Toast

Irvine restaurants that serve boba tea

Tiger Sugar - Irvine image

 

Tiger Sugar - Irvine

6608 Irvine Center Drive, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
6. Boba Black Tea Latte Cream Mousse
7. Boba Green Tea Latte Cream Mousse
More about Tiger Sugar - Irvine
Sunmerry Irvine, CA image

 

Sunmerry Irvine, CA

14805 Jeffrey Road Suite E, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Boba Milk Tea w/ Puff Cream$4.80
Boba Milk Tea$4.50
More about Sunmerry Irvine, CA
Item pic

 

Sunright Tea Studio

2700 Alton Parkway, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Instant Boba Milk Tea (5 Packs)$19.95
Take a break for happiness with this chewy, creamy delight! We start with the bold flavor of Ceylon black tea and add creaminess with milk powder. This is paired with the rich sweetness of brown sugar and chewy boba pearls, made of tapioca. The Instant Boba Milk Tea kit makes it easy for you to make this drink at home in just a few minutes and customize the amount of boba and sugar to your taste.
Sunright Boba Milk Tea$5.35
#1 customer favorite. We expertly brew Ceylon black tea then perfectly blend in our signature house milk, drizzle in freshly made brown sugar syrup and top it off with a scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba
More about Sunright Tea Studio
Item pic

 

Sunright Tea Studio

15475 Jeffery Road, Suite 450Irvine, CA 92612, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Sunright Boba Milk Tea$4.75
Instant Boba Milk Tea (5 Packs)$19.95
Take a break for happiness with this chewy, creamy delight! We start with the bold flavor of Ceylon black tea and add creaminess with milk powder. This is paired with the rich sweetness of brown sugar and chewy boba pearls, made of tapioca. The Instant Boba Milk Tea kit makes it easy for you to make this drink at home in just a few minutes and customize the amount of boba and sugar to your taste.
Sunright Boba Milk Tea$5.35
#1 customer favorite. We expertly brew Ceylon black tea then perfectly blend in our signature house milk, drizzle in freshly made brown sugar syrup and top it off with a scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba
More about Sunright Tea Studio

Browse other tasty dishes in Irvine

Sashimi

Lasagna

Noodle Soup

Chicken Burritos

Beef Curry

Garlic Naan

Chicken Tikka

Beef Soup

Map

More near Irvine to explore

Costa Mesa

Avg 4.4 (83 restaurants)

Newport Beach

Avg 4.2 (63 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Tustin

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Foothill Ranch

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Corona Del Mar

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Laguna Hills

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Newport Coast

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston