Boba tea in Irvine

Tiger Sugar - Irvine
6608 Irvine Center Drive, Irvine
|6. Boba Black Tea Latte Cream Mousse
|7. Boba Green Tea Latte Cream Mousse
Sunmerry Irvine, CA
14805 Jeffrey Road Suite E, Irvine
|Boba Milk Tea w/ Puff Cream
|$4.80
|Boba Milk Tea
|$4.50
Sunright Tea Studio
2700 Alton Parkway, Irvine
|Instant Boba Milk Tea (5 Packs)
|$19.95
Take a break for happiness with this chewy, creamy delight! We start with the bold flavor of Ceylon black tea and add creaminess with milk powder. This is paired with the rich sweetness of brown sugar and chewy boba pearls, made of tapioca. The Instant Boba Milk Tea kit makes it easy for you to make this drink at home in just a few minutes and customize the amount of boba and sugar to your taste.
|Sunright Boba Milk Tea
|$5.35
#1 customer favorite. We expertly brew Ceylon black tea then perfectly blend in our signature house milk, drizzle in freshly made brown sugar syrup and top it off with a scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba
Sunright Tea Studio
15475 Jeffery Road, Suite 450Irvine, CA 92612, Irvine
|Hot Sunright Boba Milk Tea
|$4.75
