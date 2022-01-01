Brulee in Irvine

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Irvine restaurants that serve brulee

Cloudy Co image

 

Cloudy Co

14370 Culver Drive, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crème Brulee Hong Kong Milk Tea Bubble Shake$5.75
Ice blended Hong Kong milk tea served with crème brulee
More about Cloudy Co
Creme Brulee Boba Milk image

 

Sunright Tea Studio

2700 Alton Parkway, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Creme Brulee Boba Milk$5.95
Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup, topped with creme brulee foam and served with boba. (Caffeine free)
Oreo Brulee Boba Milk$6.25
Our most popular boba milk! We start with fresh milk, drizzle in house-made brown sugar syrup, layer on rich creme brulee foam with crushed Oreos and top it off with a big scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba. (Caffeine free)
Brulee Oat Latte - Ceylon$5.65
Ceylon tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee
More about Sunright Tea Studio
Item pic

SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen & Udon

6404 Irvine Blvd, Irvine

Avg 4.5 (3590 reviews)
Takeout
Vanilla Creme Brulee ToGo$3.70
Made by our very own patissier, this Creme Brulee is rich and creamy. Sprinkle some sugar and torch it or broil in the oven for a nice caramel crust.
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen & Udon
Item pic

 

Smart Kitchens Inc

17951 Sky Park Cir F, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Creme Brulee #5D$3.49
a blend of homemade chocolate custard & delicious crème brulee (served chilled)
More about Smart Kitchens Inc
Item pic

 

Sunright Tea Studio

15475 Jeffery Road, Suite 450Irvine, CA 92612, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brulee Oat Latte - Ceylon$5.65
Ceylon tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee
Creme Brulee Boba Milk$5.95
Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup, topped with creme brulee foam and served with boba. (Caffeine free)
Brulee Oat Latte - Oolong$5.65
Oolong tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee
More about Sunright Tea Studio

