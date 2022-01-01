Brulee in Irvine
Irvine restaurants that serve brulee
More about Cloudy Co
Cloudy Co
14370 Culver Drive, Irvine
|Crème Brulee Hong Kong Milk Tea Bubble Shake
|$5.75
Ice blended Hong Kong milk tea served with crème brulee
More about Sunright Tea Studio
Sunright Tea Studio
2700 Alton Parkway, Irvine
|Creme Brulee Boba Milk
|$5.95
Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup, topped with creme brulee foam and served with boba. (Caffeine free)
|Oreo Brulee Boba Milk
|$6.25
Our most popular boba milk! We start with fresh milk, drizzle in house-made brown sugar syrup, layer on rich creme brulee foam with crushed Oreos and top it off with a big scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba. (Caffeine free)
|Brulee Oat Latte - Ceylon
|$5.65
Ceylon tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen & Udon
SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen & Udon
6404 Irvine Blvd, Irvine
|Vanilla Creme Brulee ToGo
|$3.70
Made by our very own patissier, this Creme Brulee is rich and creamy. Sprinkle some sugar and torch it or broil in the oven for a nice caramel crust.
More about Smart Kitchens Inc
Smart Kitchens Inc
17951 Sky Park Cir F, Irvine
|Chocolate Creme Brulee #5D
|$3.49
a blend of homemade chocolate custard & delicious crème brulee (served chilled)
More about Sunright Tea Studio
Sunright Tea Studio
15475 Jeffery Road, Suite 450Irvine, CA 92612, Irvine
|Brulee Oat Latte - Ceylon
|$5.65
Ceylon tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee
|Creme Brulee Boba Milk
|$5.95
Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup, topped with creme brulee foam and served with boba. (Caffeine free)
|Brulee Oat Latte - Oolong
|$5.65
Oolong tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee