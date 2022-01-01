Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bulgogi in Irvine

Irvine restaurants
Irvine restaurants that serve bulgogi

BBQ

The Goban

17951 Sky Park Circle Unit F, Irvine

Avg 4.8 (121 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bulgogi Beef Bowl$13.99
Korean style marinated beef, carrots, broccoli, pickled red cabbage, bean sprouts, green onion, sesame seed and bulgogi sauce.
More about The Goban
Smart Kitchens Inc

17951 Sky Park Cir F, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Bulgogi (Bowl)$11.99
Korean Style Marinated Beef, Carrots, Broccoli, Pickled Red Cabbage, Bean Sprouts, Green Onion, Sesame Seed, Bulgogi Sauce
More about Smart Kitchens Inc
Dosirak Express

6711 Quail Hill Pkwy, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
1)Dosirak, Bulgogi$12.95
Marinated Beef
More about Dosirak Express

