Cake in Irvine

Irvine restaurants
Irvine restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Solstice OC

18555 Jamboree Rd, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Butter Cake$9.00
Strawberry Elderflower Jam, Yuzu Creme Anglaise
Apple Butter Cake$9.00
Cinnamon Gelato, Salted Caramel
Crab Cake Sandwich$29.00
Sliced Old Bay Tomatoes, Green Leaf Lettuce, Remoulade, Brioche Bun
Puesto Park Place Irvine image

SALADS

Puesto Park Place Irvine

3311 Michelson Dr, Irvine

Avg 4.2 (1572 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tres Leches de Cafe Cake$10.00
Item pic

 

Sunmerry Irvine, CA

14805 Jeffrey Road Suite E, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
6in Strawberry Cream Cake$32.00
Japanese Cheese Cake$10.00
A traditional light, fluffy Japanese cheesecake made with cream cheese, butter, sugar, whipped cream, and eggs. Not as sweet as a traditional American cheesecake.
6in Black Forest Cake$32.00
Item pic

SALADS

Maast Indian

15358 Alton Parkway, Irvine

Avg 4.9 (163 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gulab Jamun Cake$5.00
Cardamom pound cake with
Gulab Jamun syrup
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen & Udon image

SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen & Udon

6404 Irvine Blvd, Irvine

Avg 4.5 (3590 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Cheese Fish Cake$4.75
Deep-fried fish cake stuffed with cheese and with extra salt on the side.
Smart Kitchens Inc image

 

Smart Kitchens Inc

17951 Sky Park Cir F, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Fish Cake$8.95
Funnel Cake Fries image

 

Boomers

3405 Michelson Drive, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Funnel Cake Fries$9.29
Served with Chocolate and Strawberry Sauce and Whipped Cream
Puesto Los Olivos Irvine image

TACOS

Puesto Los Olivos Irvine

8577 Irvine Center DR, Irvine

Avg 4.3 (3574 reviews)
Takeout
Tres Leches de Cafe Cake$10.00
Item pic

 

FISH DISTRICT

6278 Irvine Blvd, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
POKE CRISPY RICE CAKE$10.75
(raw) Choice of poké, spicy sauce, crispy rice patty, cucumber, sesame seeds
