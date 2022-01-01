Cake in Irvine
Irvine restaurants that serve cake
Solstice OC
18555 Jamboree Rd, Irvine
|Butter Cake
|$9.00
Strawberry Elderflower Jam, Yuzu Creme Anglaise
|Apple Butter Cake
|$9.00
Cinnamon Gelato, Salted Caramel
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$29.00
Sliced Old Bay Tomatoes, Green Leaf Lettuce, Remoulade, Brioche Bun
Puesto Park Place Irvine
3311 Michelson Dr, Irvine
|Tres Leches de Cafe Cake
|$10.00
Sunmerry Irvine, CA
14805 Jeffrey Road Suite E, Irvine
|6in Strawberry Cream Cake
|$32.00
|Japanese Cheese Cake
|$10.00
A traditional light, fluffy Japanese cheesecake made with cream cheese, butter, sugar, whipped cream, and eggs. Not as sweet as a traditional American cheesecake.
|6in Black Forest Cake
|$32.00
Maast Indian
15358 Alton Parkway, Irvine
|Gulab Jamun Cake
|$5.00
Cardamom pound cake with
Gulab Jamun syrup
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen & Udon
6404 Irvine Blvd, Irvine
|Fried Cheese Fish Cake
|$4.75
Deep-fried fish cake stuffed with cheese and with extra salt on the side.
Boomers
3405 Michelson Drive, Irvine
|Funnel Cake Fries
|$9.29
Served with Chocolate and Strawberry Sauce and Whipped Cream
Puesto Los Olivos Irvine
8577 Irvine Center DR, Irvine
|Tres Leches de Cafe Cake
|$10.00