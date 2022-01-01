Carne asada in Irvine
Irvine restaurants that serve carne asada
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Taquiero Taco- Campus
4517 Campus Dr, Irvine
|Carne Asada Mulita
|$7.99
Flame grilled steak, cilantro, onions, guacamole, salsa.
|Carne Asada Fries
|$12.49
Flame grilled steak, cheese, sour cream, avocado cream.
|Carne Asada American Quesadilla
|$10.88
12" Flour Tortilla, cheese, choice of meat, onions & cilantro. Comes with side of sour cream, guacamole, and salsa.
Taquiero Taco- Oak Creek
5643 Alton Parkway, Irvine
|Carne Asada Fries
|$12.49
Flame grilled steak, cheese, sour cream, avocado cream.
|Carne Asada Taco
|$3.89
Marinated flame grilled steak, onions, cilantro, guacamole and salsa.
Tahdig Tacos Cloud Kitchen
17951 Sky Park Cir unit F, Irvine
|Carne Asada
|$13.99
Crispy lavash and steamed rice tahdig topped with carne asada, cheese, cilantro, sour cream, salsa.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Hangar 24 Orange County
17877 Von Karman Ave, Suite 110, Irvine
|Carne Asada Tacos
|$16.00
marinated flap meat, ranchera salsa, red onion, shredded cabbage, cilantro
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE
Grater Grilled Cheese
6628 Irvine Center Dr., Irvine
|Carne Asada Fries
|$9.99
Fries with House Cheese Blend, Carne Asada Beef, Jalapenos, Tomatoes, Cilantro & Onion.
Smart Kitchens Inc
17951 Sky Park Cir F, Irvine
|Carne Asada Torta
|$11.50
|Carne Asada Plate
|$15.00
GRILL
La Sirena Grill
3931 Portola Pkwy, Irvine
|AVO LIME CARNE ASADA SALAD
|$12.95
Grilled Carne Asada (grass-fed beef), organic mixed greens, guacamole, tomatoes, cucumbers, jack cheese, crispy onions with lime-cilantro dressing
|CARNE ASADA TACO
|$4.25
Grilled Carne asada (grass-fed beef), Sirena cabbage, mild salsa roja, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of Chips.
|CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA
|$11.95
Flour tortilla filled with grilled Carne Asada (grass-fed beef), spicy chipotle paste, mushrooms, onions, and jack cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream and spicy pico de gallo on the side.