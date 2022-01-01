Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Irvine

Irvine restaurants
Irvine restaurants that serve carne asada

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Taquiero Taco- Campus

4517 Campus Dr, Irvine

Avg 4.4 (3344 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada Mulita$7.99
Flame grilled steak, cilantro, onions, guacamole, salsa.
Carne Asada Fries$12.49
Flame grilled steak, cheese, sour cream, avocado cream.
Carne Asada American Quesadilla$10.88
12" Flour Tortilla, cheese, choice of meat, onions & cilantro. Comes with side of sour cream, guacamole, and salsa.
More about Taquiero Taco- Campus
Taquiero Taco- Oak Creek

5643 Alton Parkway, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada Fries$12.49
Flame grilled steak, cheese, sour cream, avocado cream.
Carne Asada Taco$3.89
Marinated flame grilled steak, onions, cilantro, guacamole and salsa.
Carne Asada Fries$12.49
Flame grilled steak, cheese, sour cream, avocado cream.
More about Taquiero Taco- Oak Creek
Tahdig Tacos Cloud Kitchen

17951 Sky Park Cir unit F, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Asada$13.99
Crispy lavash and steamed rice tahdig topped with carne asada, cheese, cilantro, sour cream, salsa.
More about Tahdig Tacos Cloud Kitchen
Hangar 24 Orange County image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hangar 24 Orange County

17877 Von Karman Ave, Suite 110, Irvine

Avg 4.1 (288 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carne Asada Tacos$16.00
marinated flap meat, ranchera salsa, red onion, shredded cabbage, cilantro
More about Hangar 24 Orange County
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE

Grater Grilled Cheese

6628 Irvine Center Dr., Irvine

Avg 4.4 (133 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada Fries$9.99
Fries with House Cheese Blend, Carne Asada Beef, Jalapenos, Tomatoes, Cilantro & Onion.
More about Grater Grilled Cheese
Smart Kitchens Inc image

 

Smart Kitchens Inc

17951 Sky Park Cir F, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Asada Torta$11.50
Carne Asada Plate$15.00
More about Smart Kitchens Inc
La Sirena Grill image

GRILL

La Sirena Grill

3931 Portola Pkwy, Irvine

Avg 4.4 (243 reviews)
Takeout
AVO LIME CARNE ASADA SALAD$12.95
Grilled Carne Asada (grass-fed beef), organic mixed greens, guacamole, tomatoes, cucumbers, jack cheese, crispy onions with lime-cilantro dressing
CARNE ASADA TACO$4.25
Grilled Carne asada (grass-fed beef), Sirena cabbage, mild salsa roja, handmade corn tortilla. Handful of Chips.
CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA$11.95
Flour tortilla filled with grilled Carne Asada (grass-fed beef), spicy chipotle paste, mushrooms, onions, and jack cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream and spicy pico de gallo on the side.
More about La Sirena Grill
Picante Martin's Mexican Restaurant image

 

Picante Martin's Mexican Restaurant

17951 skypark circle unit f, irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carne Asada Plate$15.00
Carne Asada Torta$11.50
More about Picante Martin's Mexican Restaurant

