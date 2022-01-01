Chai tea in Irvine
Irvine restaurants that serve chai tea
Cha For Tea Irvine
4187 Campus Drive, M173, Irvine
|Chai Milk Tea (Large)
|$4.75
Large Size. Brewed from real natural chai, not from syrup
|Chai Milk Tea (Medium)
|$4.35
Medium Size. Brewed from real natural chai, not from syrup
|Chai Milk Tea, Hot (Large)
|$5.00
Large Size. Brewed from real natural spices with cinnamon, not from syrup.
FRIED CHICKEN • NOODLES
Cha For Tea WoodBridge
4740 Barranca Pkwy, Irvine
|Chai Milk Tea, Hot (Large)
|$5.00
Large Size. Brewed from real natural spices with cinnamon, not from syrup.
|Chai Milk Tea, Hot (Medium)
|$4.50
Medium Size. Brewed from real natural spices with cinnamon, not from syrup.
|Chai Milk Tea (Large)
|$5.00
Large Size. Brewed from real natural chai, not from syrup