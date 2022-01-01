Cheesy bread in Irvine

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Irvine restaurants that serve cheesy bread

Cheesy Garlic Bread image

 

Boscoso Italian Kitchen

17951 Sky Park Cir F, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheesy Garlic Bread$7.00
Garlic bread baked with mozzarella cheese and served with a side of marinara.
More about Boscoso Italian Kitchen
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

The Pizza Press

4610 Barranca Pkwy., Irvine

Avg 3.1 (198 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Two Pizzas & Two Garlic Cheesy Bread ^
Choose from any of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and two garlic cheesy breads.
Single Pizza & Garlic Cheesy Bread ^
Choose from any of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and get a Garlic Cheesy Bread!
More about The Pizza Press
Smart Kitchens Inc image

 

Smart Kitchens Inc

17951 Sky Park Cir F, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesy Garlic Bread$7.00
Garlic bread baked with mozzarella cheese and served with a side of marinara.
More about Smart Kitchens Inc

