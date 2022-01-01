Chicken burritos in Irvine
Puesto Park Place Irvine
3311 Michelson Dr, Irvine
|Chicken al Pastor Burrito
|$17.00
Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, braised chicken, hibiscus & chipotle tinga, piña habanero pico, herb lime rice, and avocado. Served with a side of jalisco salsa and avocado tomatillo salsa.
Smart Kitchens Inc
17951 Sky Park Cir F, Irvine
|Shredded Chicken Burrito
|$9.00
Puesto Los Olivos Irvine
8577 Irvine Center DR, Irvine
|Chicken al Pastor Burrito
|$17.00
Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, braised chicken, hibiscus & chipotle tinga, piña habanero pico, herb lime rice, and avocado. Served with a side of jalisco salsa and avocado tomatillo salsa.
La Sirena Grill
3931 Portola Pkwy, Irvine
|CHICKEN BURRITO
|$9.95
Flour tortilla filled with grilled Chicken breast, Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.
|CHICKEN MACHACA BURRITO
|$8.25
Flour tortilla filled with organic scrambled eggs, stewed chicken, jack cheese and choice of organic beans or rice, Handful of chips