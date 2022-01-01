Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken burritos in Irvine

Irvine restaurants
Irvine restaurants that serve chicken burritos

Chicken al Pastor Burrito image

SALADS

Puesto Park Place Irvine

3311 Michelson Dr, Irvine

Avg 4.2 (1572 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken al Pastor Burrito$17.00
Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, braised chicken, hibiscus & chipotle tinga, piña habanero pico, herb lime rice, and avocado. Served with a side of jalisco salsa and avocado tomatillo salsa.
More about Puesto Park Place Irvine
Smart Kitchens Inc image

 

Smart Kitchens Inc

17951 Sky Park Cir F, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shredded Chicken Burrito$9.00
More about Smart Kitchens Inc
Chicken al Pastor Burrito image

TACOS

Puesto Los Olivos Irvine

8577 Irvine Center DR, Irvine

Avg 4.3 (3574 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken al Pastor Burrito$17.00
Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, braised chicken, hibiscus & chipotle tinga, piña habanero pico, herb lime rice, and avocado. Served with a side of jalisco salsa and avocado tomatillo salsa.
More about Puesto Los Olivos Irvine
La Sirena Grill image

GRILL

La Sirena Grill

3931 Portola Pkwy, Irvine

Avg 4.4 (243 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN BURRITO$9.95
Flour tortilla filled with grilled Chicken breast, Sirena cabbage, guacamole, jack cheese, organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.
CHICKEN MACHACA BURRITO$8.25
Flour tortilla filled with organic scrambled eggs, stewed chicken, jack cheese and choice of organic beans or rice, Handful of chips
More about La Sirena Grill
Item pic

 

Picante Martin's Mexican Restaurant

17951 skypark circle unit f, irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shredded Chicken Burrito$9.00
More about Picante Martin's Mexican Restaurant

