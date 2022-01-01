Chicken curry in Irvine
Irvine restaurants that serve chicken curry
More about Southern Spice - Irvine
Southern Spice - Irvine
3850 Barranca Pkwy, Suite O, Irvine
|Andhra Chicken Curry (GF)
|$14.99
Classic Andhra chicken curry preparation with regional spice mix (House Favourite)
More about Cha For Tea Irvine
Cha For Tea Irvine
4187 Campus Drive, M173, Irvine
|Curry Chicken Combo
|$13.25
|Curry Chicken Entrée
|$10.00
Tender chicken in sweet Japanese style curry sauce
More about Maast Indian
SALADS
Maast Indian
15358 Alton Parkway, Irvine
|Desi Chicken curry bowl
|$15.00
|Butter Chicken curry bowl
|$15.00
|Chicken Korma curry bowl
|$15.00
More about Cha For Tea WoodBridge
FRIED CHICKEN • NOODLES
Cha For Tea WoodBridge
4740 Barranca Pkwy, Irvine
|Curry Chicken Entrée
|$10.00
Tender chicken in sweet Japanese style curry sauce
|Curry Chicken Combo
|$13.25
More about Clay Oven Indian Cuisine
Clay Oven Indian Cuisine
4250 Barranca Parkway, Irvine
|Chicken Dhansak Curry Meal 5/15/22 (For 2)
|$70.00
Chicken Dhansak
Free-range Jidori chicken breast and yellow lentils stewed in a mild curry
Falli Paneer
JR Organics green beans, homemade Indian cheese, vibrant roasted tomato sauce
Alu Chana
Organic chickpeas and JR Organics marble potatoes spiced with herbs and turmeric
Basmati Rice
Long-grain aged sella Basmati rice
Til Naan
Fresh Naan studded with black sesame seeds
Pudina Raita
Spiced whipped whole yogurt with mint
Desi Salad
Organic red onion salad
Includes Warming Instructions
More about Irvine-Champion's Curry
Irvine-Champion's Curry
2222 Michelson Drive, Irvine
|Chicken Katsu Curry
|$14.50
Panko breaded chicken thighs, tomato rakkyo salsa, sour cream sauce, chives.
*Our curry is beef based, also includes dairy/fish.
*nut-free.
|Chicken Katsu Curry
|$13.50
|Buffalo Chicken Curry
|$14.00
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen & Udon
SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen & Udon
6404 Irvine Blvd, Irvine
|Chicken Curry Cream Udon
|$12.98
Chicken & sliced onion curry cream and udon noodles w/ roasted carrots, lotus root
More about Thai Spice
FRENCH FRIES
Thai Spice
15455 Jeffrey Rd Ste 315, Irvine
|Yellow Chicken Curry with potatoes
|$11.25
A classic favorite, tender chicken & potato cooked in spicy yellow curry & Thai coconut milk. CANNOT be made vegetarian.
All curries start at medium spice. Cannot be made less spicy.
|Thai Chicken Curry Pasta
|$11.95
Spicy & tender yellow curry chicken with potato served over chowmein noodles.
All curries start at medium spice. Cannot be made less spicy.
|Panang Chicken Curry with bamboo shoots
|$11.25
Tender chicken and sliced bamboo shoots cooked in panang curry & Thai coconut milk. CANNOT be made vegetarian.
All curries start at medium spice. Cannot be made less spicy.