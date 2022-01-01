Chicken katsu in Irvine
Irvine restaurants that serve chicken katsu
More about Kitakata Ramen Ban Nai - Irvine
Kitakata Ramen Ban Nai - Irvine
14370 Culver Drive Space 2C, Irvine
|Ban Nai Curry - Chicken Katsu
|$17.50
Handmade Curry with Rice. Medium Spicy, Bursting Flavor. Comes with Salad. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Dairy, Fish, Egg)
More about Champion's CURRY IRVINE
Champion's CURRY IRVINE
2222 Michelson Drive, Irvine
|Chicken Katsu Curry
|$15.50
#1 POPULAR DISH
Panko breaded chicken thighs, tomato rakkyo salsa, sour cream sauce, chives.
*Our curry is beef based, also includes dairy/fish.
*nut-free.
*no msg
*Curry is not gluten free
|Mustard Mayo Chicken Katsu Sandwich
|$14.50
Panko breaded chicken thighs, brioche bread, cabbage, cucumber, Roma tomato, Sour Cream sauce Mustard Mayo sauce, Worcestershire sauce & chives.
*Our curry is beef base, also includes dairy/fish.
*nut-free.
|Chicken Katsu Salad
|$11.50
Panko-breaded chicken thigh, gem lettuce, cherry tomato, cucumber, chives, egg macaroni salad, sour cream sauce, Worcestershire sauce, Japanese caesar dressing.