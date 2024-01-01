Chicken kebabs in Irvine
Irvine restaurants that serve chicken kebabs
8689 Irvine Center Drive, Irvine
|Sheek Kebab (Chicken)
|$14.99
Minced chicken added with spices and herbs perfectly cooked on the grill
3800 Barranca Pkway, Irvine
|Chicken Shish Kebab Tray (Lg)
|$198.00
|Chicken Shish Kebab Plate
|$16.50
Scoop of Rice Pilaf next to your choice of Salad and 5 included vegetable toppings. Your choice of Beef or Chicken Shish Kebab, Spread choice and Pita Bread.
|Chicken Shish Kebab Tray (med)
|$105.00