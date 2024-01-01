Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken kebabs in Irvine

Irvine restaurants
Irvine restaurants that serve chicken kebabs

Biryani Pot Express - 8689 Irvine Center Dr, Ste 110

8689 Irvine Center Drive, Irvine

TakeoutDelivery
Sheek Kebab (Chicken)$14.99
Minced chicken added with spices and herbs perfectly cooked on the grill
DonerG - Irvine

3800 Barranca Pkway, Irvine

TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Shish Kebab Tray (Lg)$198.00
Chicken Shish Kebab Plate$16.50
Scoop of Rice Pilaf next to your choice of Salad and 5 included vegetable toppings. Your choice of Beef or Chicken Shish Kebab, Spread choice and Pita Bread.
Chicken Shish Kebab Tray (med)$105.00
