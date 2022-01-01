Chicken salad in Irvine

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Spectrum Kitchen

400 Spectrum Center Dr, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Asian Chicken Salad$12.00
chicken, soba noodle, slaw mix, mango, sesame ginger dressing
More about Spectrum Kitchen
Item pic

 

Habana

708 Spectrum Center Dr., Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Papaya & Chicken Caper Salad$19.00
Mix seasoned with onions and capers; with fresh papaya on a bed of mixed greens tossed with passion fruit vinaigrette
More about Habana
Item pic

FRIED CHICKEN • NOODLES

Cha For Tea WoodBridge

4740 Barranca Pkwy, Irvine

Avg 4.1 (636 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad$9.50
Add Sweet & Sour for $0.20.
Orange Chicken Salad$10.25
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.50
More about Cha For Tea WoodBridge
Item pic

 

Everyday Eatery

6634 Irvine Center Drive, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken & Avo Salad$14.00
Chipotle grilled chicken, avocado, mixed lettuce greens, feta, radish, tortilla chips, cilantro lime jalapeño dressing.
More about Everyday Eatery
Chicken Katsu Salad image

 

Irvine-Champion's Curry

2222 Michelson Drive, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Katsu Salad$10.50
Panko-breaded chicken thigh, gem lettuce, cherry tomato, cucumber, avocado, chives, egg macaroni salad, sour cream sauce, Japanese caesar dressing.
More about Irvine-Champion's Curry
Item pic

 

Fire Wings Irvine

14376 Culver Drive, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD$9.75
More about Fire Wings Irvine
Jan's Health Bar image

 

Jan's Health Bar

2963 Michelson Drive Suite C, IRVINE

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Half Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.95
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.25
Side Chicken Salad$3.75
More about Jan's Health Bar
Smart Kitchens Inc image

 

Smart Kitchens Inc

17951 Sky Park Cir F, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Salad with Grilled Chicken$10.95
Spicy Chicken Salad$9.95
More about Smart Kitchens Inc
Korean BBQ Chicken Salad image

 

Boomers

3405 Michelson Drive, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Korean BBQ Chicken Salad$15.79
Premium blend of lettuce topped with pieces of all white meat Chicken breast, diced Tomatoes and Red Onions, Wonton strips and drizzle of Korean BBQ sauce. Served with side of Korean BBQ sauce and Jalapenos.
Nashville Hot Chicken Salad$13.99
Blend of lettuce topped with diced all white meat chicken, Poblano chilis, Onions, Corn, Diced Tomatos and Nashville Hot Ranch dressing. Served with side of Nashville Hot sauce and Jalapenos.
More about Boomers
Item pic

RAMEN • NOODLES

Yoshiharu Ramen

3935 Portola Pkwy, Irvine

Avg 4.4 (90 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad$12.00
Spring mix topped with tomato, cucumber, avocado, almond and tofu. Served with house dressing
More about Yoshiharu Ramen
La Sirena Grill image

GRILL

La Sirena Grill

3931 Portola Pkwy, Irvine

Avg 4.4 (243 reviews)
Takeout
AVO LIME CHICKEN SALAD$11.95
Grilled Chicken breast, organic mixed greens, guacamole, tomatoes, cucumbers, jack cheese, crispy onions with lime-cilantro dressing
BBQ CHICKEN SALAD$13.25
Grilled BBQ Chicken breast, organic mixed greens, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, tortilla strips, black bean and corn salsa with lime-cilantro dressing
More about La Sirena Grill

