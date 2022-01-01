Chicken salad in Irvine
Irvine restaurants that serve chicken salad
Spectrum Kitchen
400 Spectrum Center Dr, Irvine
|Asian Chicken Salad
|$12.00
chicken, soba noodle, slaw mix, mango, sesame ginger dressing
Habana
708 Spectrum Center Dr., Irvine
|Papaya & Chicken Caper Salad
|$19.00
Mix seasoned with onions and capers; with fresh papaya on a bed of mixed greens tossed with passion fruit vinaigrette
FRIED CHICKEN • NOODLES
Cha For Tea WoodBridge
4740 Barranca Pkwy, Irvine
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$9.50
Add Sweet & Sour for $0.20.
|Orange Chicken Salad
|$10.25
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$9.50
Everyday Eatery
6634 Irvine Center Drive, Irvine
|Chicken & Avo Salad
|$14.00
Chipotle grilled chicken, avocado, mixed lettuce greens, feta, radish, tortilla chips, cilantro lime jalapeño dressing.
Irvine-Champion's Curry
2222 Michelson Drive, Irvine
|Chicken Katsu Salad
|$10.50
Panko-breaded chicken thigh, gem lettuce, cherry tomato, cucumber, avocado, chives, egg macaroni salad, sour cream sauce, Japanese caesar dressing.
Jan's Health Bar
2963 Michelson Drive Suite C, IRVINE
|Half Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$6.95
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.25
|Side Chicken Salad
|$3.75
Smart Kitchens Inc
17951 Sky Park Cir F, Irvine
|Thai Salad with Grilled Chicken
|$10.95
|Spicy Chicken Salad
|$9.95
Boomers
3405 Michelson Drive, Irvine
|Korean BBQ Chicken Salad
|$15.79
Premium blend of lettuce topped with pieces of all white meat Chicken breast, diced Tomatoes and Red Onions, Wonton strips and drizzle of Korean BBQ sauce. Served with side of Korean BBQ sauce and Jalapenos.
|Nashville Hot Chicken Salad
|$13.99
Blend of lettuce topped with diced all white meat chicken, Poblano chilis, Onions, Corn, Diced Tomatos and Nashville Hot Ranch dressing. Served with side of Nashville Hot sauce and Jalapenos.
RAMEN • NOODLES
Yoshiharu Ramen
3935 Portola Pkwy, Irvine
|Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Spring mix topped with tomato, cucumber, avocado, almond and tofu. Served with house dressing
GRILL
La Sirena Grill
3931 Portola Pkwy, Irvine
|AVO LIME CHICKEN SALAD
|$11.95
Grilled Chicken breast, organic mixed greens, guacamole, tomatoes, cucumbers, jack cheese, crispy onions with lime-cilantro dressing
|BBQ CHICKEN SALAD
|$13.25
Grilled BBQ Chicken breast, organic mixed greens, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, tortilla strips, black bean and corn salsa with lime-cilantro dressing