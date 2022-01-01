Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Irvine

Irvine restaurants
Irvine restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Everyday Eatery image

 

Everyday Eatery

6634 Irvine Center Drive, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cali Chicken Sandwich$15.00
chipotle chicken, avocado, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, arugula, citron aioli, on country bread
Cali Chicken Sandwich$14.50
chipotle chicken, avocado, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, arugula, citron aioli, on country bread
More about Everyday Eatery
Item pic

 

Irvine-Champion's Curry

2222 Michelson Drive, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Katsu Sandwich$13.50
Panko breaded chicken thighs, brioche bread, gem lettuce, cucumber, tomato rakkyo salsa, sour cream sauce, Worcestershire sauce & chives.
*Our curry is beef base, also includes dairy/fish.
*nut-free.
Chicken Katsu Sandwich$14.50
Panko breaded chicken thighs, brioche bread, gem lettuce, cucumber, tomato rakkyo salsa, sour cream sauce, Worcestershire sauce & chives.
*Our curry is beef base, also includes dairy/fish.
*nut-free.
More about Irvine-Champion's Curry
Item pic

 

Fire Wings Irvine

14376 Culver Drive, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.49
Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.
More about Fire Wings Irvine
Jan's Health Bar image

 

Jan's Health Bar

2963 Michelson Drive Suite C, IRVINE

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$10.25
Half Chicken Sandwich$6.95
Half Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.95
More about Jan's Health Bar
Smart Kitchens Inc image

 

Smart Kitchens Inc

17951 Sky Park Cir F, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Signature Chicken Sandwich$8.45
More about Smart Kitchens Inc
Chicken Deluxe Sandwich with Fries image

 

Boomers

3405 Michelson Drive, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich with Fries$15.79
All white meat Chicken Breast fillet topped with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles and Bacon. Served with Fries and a side of Ketchup and Ranch.
More about Boomers

