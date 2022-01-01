Chicken sandwiches in Irvine
Irvine restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Everyday Eatery
6634 Irvine Center Drive, Irvine
|Cali Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
chipotle chicken, avocado, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, arugula, citron aioli, on country bread
Irvine-Champion's Curry
2222 Michelson Drive, Irvine
|Chicken Katsu Sandwich
|$13.50
Panko breaded chicken thighs, brioche bread, gem lettuce, cucumber, tomato rakkyo salsa, sour cream sauce, Worcestershire sauce & chives.
*Our curry is beef base, also includes dairy/fish.
*nut-free.
Fire Wings Irvine
14376 Culver Drive, Irvine
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.
|NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
|ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$5.49
Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.
Jan's Health Bar
2963 Michelson Drive Suite C, IRVINE
|Chicken Sandwich
|$10.25
|Half Chicken Sandwich
|$6.95
|Half Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$6.95
Smart Kitchens Inc
17951 Sky Park Cir F, Irvine
|Signature Chicken Sandwich
|$8.45