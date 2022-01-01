Chicken tenders in Irvine
Irvine restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Mariners Cafe & Grocery
5001 Newport Coast Drive, Irvine
|Kid Chicken Tenders
|$6.00
Boscoso Italian Kitchen
17951 Sky Park Cir F, Irvine
|Chicken Parmesan Strips
|$12.00
Hand breaded, boneless, skinless chicken breast, oven-baked topped with grated parmesan. Served with side of marinara. Add additional sauces or dressings for an additional charge.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Hangar 24 Orange County
17877 Von Karman Ave, Suite 110, Irvine
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$10.00
with house fries and soda
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE
Grater Grilled Cheese
6628 Irvine Center Dr., Irvine
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$6.99
All Kids meals are served with a bag of chips and an Apple juice.
Smart Kitchens Inc
17951 Sky Park Cir F, Irvine
|Chicken Parmesan Strips
|$11.00
Hand breaded, boneless, skinless chicken breast, oven-baked topped with grated parmesan. Served with side of marinara. Add additional sauces or dressings for an additional charge.
Boomers
3405 Michelson Drive, Irvine
|Chicken Tenders with Fries
|$15.79
Crispy all white meat Chicken Tenders; served with Fries and a side of Ketchup & Ranch.