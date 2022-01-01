Cookies in Irvine

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Irvine restaurants
Irvine restaurants that serve cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (1 Lb) image

 

Mariners Cafe & Grocery

5001 Newport Coast Drive, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (1 Lb)$3.25
12 1.3 Ounce Portions of Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
More about Mariners Cafe & Grocery
Spectrum Kitchen image

 

Spectrum Kitchen

400 Spectrum Center Dr, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie - Chocolate Chip$3.75
Ball Park Cookie$2.00
Gramas Cookie$2.00
More about Spectrum Kitchen
Item pic

 

Sunmerry Irvine, CA

14805 Jeffrey Road Suite E, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Walnut Cookie$3.00
Soft European style bread mixed with tons of walnuts.
Nutella Cookie Bun$2.40
Soft bread stuffed with Nutella and topped with chocolate chips.
More about Sunmerry Irvine, CA
Fresh Baked Cookie ^ image

PIZZA • SALADS

The Pizza Press

4610 Barranca Pkwy., Irvine

Avg 3.1 (198 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fresh Baked Cookie ^$2.00
Baked Fresh Daily! Our Chocolate Chip Cookies are a Fan Favorite!
More about The Pizza Press
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE

Grater Grilled Cheese

6628 Irvine Center Dr., Irvine

Avg 4.4 (133 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chunk Manifesto Cookie$2.50
Non GMO - Cage Free Eggs
More about Grater Grilled Cheese
Smart Kitchens Inc image

 

Smart Kitchens Inc

17951 Sky Park Cir F, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate chip cookie$3.00
More about Smart Kitchens Inc
Thai Spice image

FRENCH FRIES

Thai Spice

15455 Jeffrey Rd Ste 315, Irvine

Avg 4.6 (7304 reviews)
Takeout
Almond Cookies$2.00
More about Thai Spice
La Sirena Grill image

GRILL

La Sirena Grill

3931 Portola Pkwy, Irvine

Avg 4.4 (243 reviews)
Takeout
COOKIE$4.00
More about La Sirena Grill

