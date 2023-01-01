Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Crab cakes in
Irvine
/
Irvine
/
Crab Cakes
Irvine restaurants that serve crab cakes
Habana - Irvine Spectrum
708 Spectrum Center Dr., Irvine
No reviews yet
Crab Cakes
$24.00
Cream cheese, mixed greens, orange mustard vinaigrette
More about Habana - Irvine Spectrum
Solstice OC
18555 Jamboree Rd, Irvine
No reviews yet
Crab Cake Sandwich
$29.00
Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes
$49.00
More about Solstice OC
