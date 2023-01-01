Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Irvine

Irvine restaurants
Irvine restaurants that serve crab cakes

Item pic

 

Habana - Irvine Spectrum

708 Spectrum Center Dr., Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cakes$24.00
Cream cheese, mixed greens, orange mustard vinaigrette
More about Habana - Irvine Spectrum
Solstice OC image

 

Solstice OC

18555 Jamboree Rd, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Cake Sandwich$29.00
Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes$49.00
More about Solstice OC

