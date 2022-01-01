Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Irvine

Irvine restaurants
Toast

Irvine restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Solstice OC image

 

Solstice OC

18555 Jamboree Rd, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Reuben$17.00
Coleslaw, Swiss, Solstice Sauce, Brioche Bun
More about Solstice OC
Item pic

 

Cha For Tea Irvine

4187 Campus Drive, M173, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Dumplings (5PC)$5.50
Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce or House Blend Soy Sauce
Crispy Chicken + Noodle$7.25
Add Sweet & Sour Sauce for $0.20
Crispy Chicken Dumpling (10pc) Combo$13.25
Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce or House Blend Soy Sauce. No sides included.
More about Cha For Tea Irvine
Maast Indian image

SALADS

Maast Indian

15358 Alton Parkway, Irvine

Avg 4.9 (163 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken 65$10.00
More about Maast Indian
Item pic

FRIED CHICKEN • NOODLES

Cha For Tea WoodBridge

4740 Barranca Pkwy, Irvine

Avg 4.1 (636 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Dumpling (10pc) Combo$13.25
Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce or House Blend Soy Sauce. No sides included.
Crispy Chicken Dumplings (5PC)$5.50
Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce or House Blend Soy Sauce.
Crispy Chicken Salad$9.50
Add Sweet & Sour for $0.20.
More about Cha For Tea WoodBridge

