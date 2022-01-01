Crispy chicken in Irvine
Irvine restaurants that serve crispy chicken
Solstice OC
18555 Jamboree Rd, Irvine
|Crispy Chicken Reuben
|$17.00
Coleslaw, Swiss, Solstice Sauce, Brioche Bun
Cha For Tea Irvine
4187 Campus Drive, M173, Irvine
|Crispy Chicken Dumplings (5PC)
|$5.50
Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce or House Blend Soy Sauce
|Crispy Chicken + Noodle
|$7.25
Add Sweet & Sour Sauce for $0.20
|Crispy Chicken Dumpling (10pc) Combo
|$13.25
Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce or House Blend Soy Sauce. No sides included.
FRIED CHICKEN • NOODLES
Cha For Tea WoodBridge
4740 Barranca Pkwy, Irvine
|Crispy Chicken Dumpling (10pc) Combo
|$13.25
Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce or House Blend Soy Sauce. No sides included.
|Crispy Chicken Dumplings (5PC)
|$5.50
Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce or House Blend Soy Sauce.
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$9.50
Add Sweet & Sour for $0.20.