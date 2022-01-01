Crispy tacos in Irvine
Irvine restaurants that serve crispy tacos
Smart Kitchens Inc
17951 Sky Park Cir F, Irvine
|2 Crispy Tacos
|$7.00
We make our crispy shells with a corn tortilla in-house. Shells are fresh! Crispy Tacos are loaded with the filling of your choice, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheese.
GRILL
La Sirena Grill
3931 Portola Pkwy, Irvine
|CRISPY CARNITAS TACO PLATE
|$12.60
2 Fried Carnitas (pork) tacos with Sirena cabbage, jack cheese, pico de gallo, served with organic beans and rice
|CRISPY CARNITAS TACO
|$4.25
Fried carnitas taco, filled with shredded Cabbage, jack cheese, pico de gallo.
Picante Martin's Mexican Restaurant
17951 skypark circle unit f, irvine
|One Dozen Mini Crispy Tacos
|$33.00
Our classic Crispy Tacos are an all-time party favorite. Our taco shells are made fresh. They are molded and sealed in a traditional method. The come in Chicken, Beef, or Potato. They loaded with Loaded, Pico de Gallo, and Cheese.
|Crispy Taco Family Pack
|$59.00
12 crispy tacos, accompanied by 1 quart of rice and beans. Satisfies 5-7 people. Don't forget to order chips and salsa!
|One Dozen Crispy Tacos
|$39.00
