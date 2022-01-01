Crispy tacos in Irvine

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Smart Kitchens Inc

17951 Sky Park Cir F, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 Crispy Tacos$7.00
We make our crispy shells with a corn tortilla in-house. Shells are fresh! Crispy Tacos are loaded with the filling of your choice, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheese.
More about Smart Kitchens Inc
GRILL

La Sirena Grill

3931 Portola Pkwy, Irvine

Avg 4.4 (243 reviews)
Takeout
CRISPY CARNITAS TACO PLATE$12.60
2 Fried Carnitas (pork) tacos with Sirena cabbage, jack cheese, pico de gallo, served with organic beans and rice
CRISPY CARNITAS TACO$4.25
Fried carnitas taco, filled with shredded Cabbage, jack cheese, pico de gallo.
More about La Sirena Grill
Picante Martin's Mexican Restaurant

17951 skypark circle unit f, irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
One Dozen Mini Crispy Tacos$33.00
Our classic Crispy Tacos are an all-time party favorite. Our taco shells are made fresh. They are molded and sealed in a traditional method. The come in Chicken, Beef, or Potato. They loaded with Loaded, Pico de Gallo, and Cheese.
Crispy Taco Family Pack$59.00
12 crispy tacos, accompanied by 1 quart of rice and beans. Satisfies 5-7 people. Don't forget to order chips and salsa!
Our classic Crispy Tacos are an all-time party favorite. Our taco shells are made fresh. They are molded and sealed in a traditional method. The come in Chicken, Beef, or Potato. They loaded with Loaded, Pico de Gallo, and Cheese.
One Dozen Crispy Tacos$39.00
Our classic Crispy Tacos are an all-time party favorite. Our taco shells are made fresh. They are molded and sealed in a traditional method. The come in Chicken, Beef, or Potato. They loaded with Loaded, Pico de Gallo, and Cheese.
More about Picante Martin's Mexican Restaurant

