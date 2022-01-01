Crispy tofu in Irvine

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Cha For Tea Irvine

4187 Campus Drive, M173, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Tofu Appetizer$5.25
Soft tofu lightly fried to golden brown, serviced with house blended soy sauce
Crispy Tofu Entrée$10.00
Soft tofu lightly fried to golden brown. Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce or House Blend Soy Sauce
Crispy Tofu Combo$13.25
Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce or House Blend Soy Sauce
More about Cha For Tea Irvine
Item pic

FRIED CHICKEN • NOODLES

Cha For Tea WoodBridge

4740 Barranca Pkwy, Irvine

Avg 4.1 (636 reviews)
Takeout
Curry Crispy Tofu Entrée$10.25
Crispy tofu served in Japanese curry sauce
Crispy Tofu Combo$13.25
Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce or House Blend Soy Sauce
Crispy Tofu Appetizer$5.25
Soft tofu lightly fried to a golden brown. Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce or House Blend Soy Sauce
More about Cha For Tea WoodBridge
708a33ef-2a69-4037-81da-e251c4fafc99 image

BBQ

The Goban

17951 Sky Park Circle Unit F, Irvine

Avg 4.8 (121 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Tofu Bowl$11.99
Lightly fried tofu, carrots, broccoli, pickled red cabbage and bean sprouts.
More about The Goban
Item pic

 

Noodle St Irvine

3963 Irvine Blvd, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Tofu$7.80
Crispy tofu with sweet and sour sauce
More about Noodle St Irvine

