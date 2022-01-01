Crispy tofu in Irvine
Irvine restaurants that serve crispy tofu
More about Cha For Tea Irvine
Cha For Tea Irvine
4187 Campus Drive, M173, Irvine
|Crispy Tofu Appetizer
|$5.25
Soft tofu lightly fried to golden brown, serviced with house blended soy sauce
|Crispy Tofu Entrée
|$10.00
Soft tofu lightly fried to golden brown. Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce or House Blend Soy Sauce
|Crispy Tofu Combo
|$13.25
Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce or House Blend Soy Sauce
More about Cha For Tea WoodBridge
FRIED CHICKEN • NOODLES
Cha For Tea WoodBridge
4740 Barranca Pkwy, Irvine
|Curry Crispy Tofu Entrée
|$10.25
Crispy tofu served in Japanese curry sauce
|Crispy Tofu Combo
|$13.25
Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce or House Blend Soy Sauce
|Crispy Tofu Appetizer
|$5.25
Soft tofu lightly fried to a golden brown. Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce or House Blend Soy Sauce
More about The Goban
BBQ
The Goban
17951 Sky Park Circle Unit F, Irvine
|Crispy Tofu Bowl
|$11.99
Lightly fried tofu, carrots, broccoli, pickled red cabbage and bean sprouts.