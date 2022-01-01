Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg salad sandwiches in Irvine

Go
Irvine restaurants
Toast

Irvine restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches

Item pic

 

Champion's CURRY IRVINE

2222 Michelson Drive, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Egg Macaroni Salad$4.80
Elbow macaroni, hard boiled eggs, celery, chives, gem lettuce.
More about Champion's CURRY IRVINE
Item pic

 

Smart Kitchens Inc

17951 Sky Park Cir F, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tofu & century egg salad$9.99
More about Smart Kitchens Inc

