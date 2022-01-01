Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Irvine

Irvine restaurants
Irvine restaurants that serve enchiladas

Smart Kitchens Inc

17951 Sky Park Cir F, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 Enchiladas$7.50
Option of three sauces: Mole Sauce (Red Sauce), Verde Sauce, and Ranchera Sauce (Savory).
One Verde Enchilada shown in picture. NOTE: they come is Pairs.
More about Smart Kitchens Inc
GRILL

La Sirena Grill

3931 Portola Pkwy, Irvine

Avg 4.4 (243 reviews)
Takeout
POBLANOS CHEESE ENCHILADA PLATE$10.95
More about La Sirena Grill
Picante Martin's Mexican Restaurant

17951 skypark circle unit f, irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Enchilada Family Pack$59.00
12 delicious Enchiladas, accompanied by 1 quart of rice and beans. Satisfies 5-7 people. Don't forget to order chips and salsa!
2 Enchiladas$7.50
Option of three sauces: Mole Sauce (Red Sauce), Verde Sauce, and Ranchera Sauce (Savory).
One Verde Enchilada shown in picture. NOTE: they come is Pairs.
More about Picante Martin's Mexican Restaurant

