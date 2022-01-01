Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Irvine

Irvine restaurants
Irvine restaurants that serve fajitas

La Sirena Grill image

GRILL

La Sirena Grill

3931 Portola Pkwy, Irvine

Avg 4.4 (243 reviews)
Takeout
CALAMARI FAJITA PL$14.25
Fried Calamari, herb jack cheese stuffed pasilla chile, grilled bell peppers, onions, 3 handmade corn tortillas, pico de gallo
SHRIMP FAJITA PL$14.25
Blackened shrimp, herb jack cheese stuffed pasilla chile, grilled bell peppers, onions, 3 handmade corn tortillas, pico de gallo
CARNE ASADA FAJITA PL$13.00
Grilled Carne Asada (grass-fed beef), herb jack cheese stuffed pasilla chile, grilled bell peppers, onions, 3 handmade corn tortillas, pico de gallo
More about La Sirena Grill
Item pic

 

Picante Martin's Mexican Restaurant

17951 skypark circle unit f, irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fajitas$15.00
More about Picante Martin's Mexican Restaurant

