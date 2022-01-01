Filet mignon in Irvine
Irvine restaurants that serve filet mignon
More about Puesto Park Place Irvine
Puesto Park Place Irvine
3311 Michelson Dr, Irvine
|Filet Mignon Burrito
|$21.00
Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, marinated filet mignon, herb lime rice, and avocado Served with a side of jalisco salsa and spicy pistachio serrano salsa.
More about Súp Noodle Bar
Súp Noodle Bar
14370 Culver Drive, Unit H, Irvine
|Filet Mignon Pho
|$16.00
tenderized filet mignon, a very lean cut but packed with flavor
|Filet Mignon Lomo Saltado
|$20.00
filet mignon, thick fries, tomatoes, charred sweet red onions, white wine soy, home-made aji verde aioli (spicy), served with steamed white rice