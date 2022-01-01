Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Filet mignon in Irvine

Irvine restaurants
Irvine restaurants that serve filet mignon

Filet Mignon Burrito image

SALADS

Puesto Park Place Irvine

3311 Michelson Dr, Irvine

Avg 4.2 (1572 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Filet Mignon Burrito$21.00
Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, marinated filet mignon, herb lime rice, and avocado Served with a side of jalisco salsa and spicy pistachio serrano salsa.
More about Puesto Park Place Irvine
Filet Mignon Pho image

 

Súp Noodle Bar

14370 Culver Drive, Unit H, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Filet Mignon Pho$16.00
tenderized filet mignon, a very lean cut but packed with flavor
Filet Mignon Lomo Saltado$20.00
filet mignon, thick fries, tomatoes, charred sweet red onions, white wine soy, home-made aji verde aioli (spicy), served with steamed white rice
More about Súp Noodle Bar
Filet Mignon Burrito image

TACOS

Puesto Los Olivos Irvine

8577 Irvine Center DR, Irvine

Avg 4.3 (3574 reviews)
Takeout
Filet Mignon Burrito$21.00
Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, marinated filet mignon, herb lime rice, and avocado Served with a side of jalisco salsa and spicy pistachio serrano salsa.
More about Puesto Los Olivos Irvine

