Fried rice in Irvine

Irvine restaurants
Irvine restaurants that serve fried rice

Meizhou Dongpo image

 

Meizhou Dongpo

15363 Culver Drive, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meizhou Fried Rice (Shrimp) 眉州炒饭 （虾）$11.98
More about Meizhou Dongpo
Whealthy Fried Rice image

 

Whealthy- Irvine

8685 Irvine center dr, IRVINE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Whealthy Fried Rice$12.50
Our spicy Sichuan-style fried rice with smoked chicken, shrimp, and sunny side up egg.
More about Whealthy- Irvine
Fried Rice image

SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen & Udon

6404 Irvine Blvd, Irvine

Avg 4.5 (3590 reviews)
Takeout
Lunch A - Ramen + ½ Gyoza ½ Fried Rice$15.45
Our signature Hakata Ramen with 6pc Gyoza and half size fried rice.
Fried Rice$9.25
Stir-fried rice with leaf mustard, sweet and savory soy sauce flavored pork, onion, and egg.
Lunch D - Ramen + Marinated Pork Fried Rice$15.00
Our signature Hakata Ramen with marinated pork fried rice.
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen & Udon
Item pic

 

Smart Kitchens Inc

17951 Sky Park Cir F, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mu-Yang With Shrimp Fried Rice- Thai BBQ pork with shrimp fried rice.$15.95
Spicy Basicl Fried Rice with Salmon$13.95
Egg fried rice$11.99
More about Smart Kitchens Inc
91fc658e-58de-4b8a-8b22-8419432f456d image

 

Noodle St Irvine

3963 Irvine Blvd, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kimchee Fried Rice$12.80
Kimchee and beef
Beef Fried Rice$12.80
Beef and green onions
More about Noodle St Irvine
Item pic

 

Súp Noodle Bar

14370 Culver Drive, Unit H, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Soft Tofu Fried Rice$14.00
soft tofu, scrambled eggs, homemade aji verde aioli (spicy), and scallions
Spam Fried Rice$18.00
Fried Rice$30.00
More about Súp Noodle Bar
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Thai Spice

15455 Jeffrey Rd Ste 315, Irvine

Avg 4.6 (7304 reviews)
Takeout
Stir-Fried Green Beans (Pad Prik-Khing) with Rice
Green beans cooked with prik-khing curry paste. Served with white rice on side.
Pineapple Fried Rice (Add $1) (no egg)$1.00
Curry-seasoned fried rice with pineapple, onions, carrots, cashew nuts & raisins. Does not have egg.
Egg Fried Rice
Seasoned rice with egg, peas, carrots, & onions. Comes with choice of filling.
More about Thai Spice
Kyodong Noodle - Irvine image

 

Kyodong Noodle - Irvine

4250 Barranca Parkway, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
House Fried Rice$15.99
Fried Rice with Pork, Chicken, and Shrimp
Shrimp Fried Rice$14.99
Shrimp Fried Rice
Chicken Fried Rice$13.99
Chicken Fried Rice
More about Kyodong Noodle - Irvine

