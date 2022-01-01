Fried rice in Irvine
Irvine restaurants that serve fried rice
More about Meizhou Dongpo
Meizhou Dongpo
15363 Culver Drive, Irvine
|Meizhou Fried Rice (Shrimp) 眉州炒饭 （虾）
|$11.98
More about Whealthy- Irvine
Whealthy- Irvine
8685 Irvine center dr, IRVINE
|Whealthy Fried Rice
|$12.50
Our spicy Sichuan-style fried rice with smoked chicken, shrimp, and sunny side up egg.
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen & Udon
SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen & Udon
6404 Irvine Blvd, Irvine
|Lunch A - Ramen + ½ Gyoza ½ Fried Rice
|$15.45
Our signature Hakata Ramen with 6pc Gyoza and half size fried rice.
|Fried Rice
|$9.25
Stir-fried rice with leaf mustard, sweet and savory soy sauce flavored pork, onion, and egg.
|Lunch D - Ramen + Marinated Pork Fried Rice
|$15.00
Our signature Hakata Ramen with marinated pork fried rice.
More about Smart Kitchens Inc
Smart Kitchens Inc
17951 Sky Park Cir F, Irvine
|Mu-Yang With Shrimp Fried Rice- Thai BBQ pork with shrimp fried rice.
|$15.95
|Spicy Basicl Fried Rice with Salmon
|$13.95
|Egg fried rice
|$11.99
More about Noodle St Irvine
Noodle St Irvine
3963 Irvine Blvd, Irvine
|Kimchee Fried Rice
|$12.80
Kimchee and beef
|Beef Fried Rice
|$12.80
Beef and green onions
More about Súp Noodle Bar
Súp Noodle Bar
14370 Culver Drive, Unit H, Irvine
|Soft Tofu Fried Rice
|$14.00
soft tofu, scrambled eggs, homemade aji verde aioli (spicy), and scallions
|Spam Fried Rice
|$18.00
|Fried Rice
|$30.00
More about Thai Spice
FRENCH FRIES
Thai Spice
15455 Jeffrey Rd Ste 315, Irvine
|Stir-Fried Green Beans (Pad Prik-Khing) with Rice
Green beans cooked with prik-khing curry paste. Served with white rice on side.
|Pineapple Fried Rice (Add $1) (no egg)
|$1.00
Curry-seasoned fried rice with pineapple, onions, carrots, cashew nuts & raisins. Does not have egg.
|Egg Fried Rice
Seasoned rice with egg, peas, carrots, & onions. Comes with choice of filling.