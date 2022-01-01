Garlic bread in Irvine
Irvine restaurants that serve garlic bread
Boscoso Italian Kitchen
17951 Sky Park Cir F, Irvine
|Cheesy Garlic Bread
|$7.00
Garlic bread baked with mozzarella cheese and served with a side of marinara.
|Garlic Bread
|$4.00
Our classic garlic bread served with a side of marinara.
PIZZA • SALADS
The Pizza Press
4610 Barranca Pkwy., Irvine
|Two Pizzas & Two Garlic Cheesy Bread ^
Choose from any of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and two garlic cheesy breads.
|Single Pizza & Garlic Cheesy Bread ^
Choose from any of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and get a Garlic Cheesy Bread!