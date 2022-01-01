Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Gnocchi in
Irvine
/
Irvine
/
Gnocchi
Irvine restaurants that serve gnocchi
Solstice OC
18555 Jamboree Rd, Irvine
No reviews yet
Sweet Corn Ricotta Gnocchi
$24.00
Yellow Corn, Shiitake & Beeche Mushrooms, Dashi, Truffle Butter
More about Solstice OC
Gramm00 - Pasta Bar & More
668 Spectrum Center Drive, Irvine
No reviews yet
Spinach gnocchi
$9.00
More about Gramm00 - Pasta Bar & More
