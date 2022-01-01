Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gnocchi in Irvine

Irvine restaurants that serve gnocchi

Solstice OC

18555 Jamboree Rd, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Corn Ricotta Gnocchi$24.00
Yellow Corn, Shiitake & Beeche Mushrooms, Dashi, Truffle Butter
More about Solstice OC
Item pic

 

Gramm00 - Pasta Bar & More

668 Spectrum Center Drive, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach gnocchi$9.00
More about Gramm00 - Pasta Bar & More

