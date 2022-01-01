Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Irvine

Irvine restaurants
Toast

Irvine restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

 

Solstice OC

18555 Jamboree Rd, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Cobb$19.00
Blue Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, Buttermilk-Fermented Garlic Dressing (Dressing on Side)
Grilled Chicken Cobb$19.00
Blue Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, Egg, Buttermilk-Fermented Garlic Dressing
More about Solstice OC
Grilled Chicken image

 

Spectrum Kitchen

400 Spectrum Center Dr, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken$10.00
grilled chicken, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, dijonaise, brioche
More about Spectrum Kitchen
Item pic

FRIED CHICKEN • NOODLES

Cha For Tea WoodBridge

4740 Barranca Pkwy, Irvine

Avg 4.1 (636 reviews)
Takeout
Grill Chicken Combo$13.25
Grilled Chicken Entrée$10.50
Freshly grilled chicken marinated in rice wine and sweet garlic sauce
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.50
More about Cha For Tea WoodBridge
Chicken Pesto Grilled Cheese image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE

Grater Grilled Cheese

6628 Irvine Center Dr., Irvine

Avg 4.4 (133 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Pesto Grilled Cheese$10.99
Basic 5 Grilled Cheese with Arugula, Tomatoes, Grilled Chicken Breast, Pesto Aioli
More about Grater Grilled Cheese
Smart Kitchens Inc image

 

Smart Kitchens Inc

17951 Sky Park Cir F, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Salad with Grilled Chicken$10.95
More about Smart Kitchens Inc
Chicken Deluxe Sandwich with Fries image

 

Boomers

3405 Michelson Drive, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich with Fries$15.79
All white meat Chicken Breast fillet topped with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles and Bacon. Served with Fries and a side of Ketchup and Ranch.
More about Boomers

