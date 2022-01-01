Grilled chicken in Irvine
Irvine restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Solstice OC
18555 Jamboree Rd, Irvine
|Grilled Chicken Cobb
|$19.00
Blue Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, Buttermilk-Fermented Garlic Dressing (Dressing on Side)
|Grilled Chicken Cobb
|$19.00
Blue Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, Egg, Buttermilk-Fermented Garlic Dressing
Spectrum Kitchen
400 Spectrum Center Dr, Irvine
|Grilled Chicken
|$10.00
grilled chicken, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, dijonaise, brioche
FRIED CHICKEN • NOODLES
Cha For Tea WoodBridge
4740 Barranca Pkwy, Irvine
|Grill Chicken Combo
|$13.25
|Grilled Chicken Entrée
|$10.50
Freshly grilled chicken marinated in rice wine and sweet garlic sauce
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$9.50
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE
Grater Grilled Cheese
6628 Irvine Center Dr., Irvine
|Chicken Pesto Grilled Cheese
|$10.99
Basic 5 Grilled Cheese with Arugula, Tomatoes, Grilled Chicken Breast, Pesto Aioli
Smart Kitchens Inc
17951 Sky Park Cir F, Irvine
|Thai Salad with Grilled Chicken
|$10.95