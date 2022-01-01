Gyoza in Irvine
Irvine restaurants that serve gyoza
Tomikawa Japanese Restaurant
14191 Jeffrey Rd, Irvine
|Gyoza
|$6.50
Lightly fried Japanese chicken dumplings.
Taiko Japanese Restaurant
14775 Jeffrey Rd, Irvine
|Fried Gyoza
|$7.50
Deep fried Japanese dumplings
SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen & Udon
6404 Irvine Blvd, Irvine
|Lunch F - Ramen + ½ Gyoza & ½ Spicy Chashu Bowl
|$15.45
Our signature Hakata Ramen with 6pc Gyoza and half size spicy chashu bowl.
|Deep Fried Tonsho Gyoza
|$5.75
Deep-fried pork dumplings with minced leek and garlic.
|Lunch B - Ramen + ½ Gyoza ½ Beef Rice Bowl
|$15.45
Our signature Hakata Ramen with 6pc Gyoza and half sized beef rice bowl.
SUSHI • POKE
A Cup Of SUSHI
17951 Sky Park Circle, Irvine
|Vegetarian Soup with Gyoza
|$3.50
What better comfort food than a warm and savory soup with vegetable gyoza topped with carrot, fried onions, micro greens and chives.
|Fried Vegetable Gyoza
|$3.50
Made to order, these crispy bite sized gyoza are filled with a flavorful combination of vegetables. Each order comes with chili ponzu sauce you can dip your Gyoza in!
RAMEN • NOODLES
Yoshiharu Ramen
3935 Portola Pkwy, Irvine
|Gyoza Combo
|$6.00
|Gyoza
|$7.00
Pork, chicken and vegetable dumplings served fried or grilled with gyoza sauce