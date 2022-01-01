Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gyoza in Irvine

Irvine restaurants
Irvine restaurants that serve gyoza

Item pic

 

Tomikawa Japanese Restaurant

14191 Jeffrey Rd, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gyoza$6.50
Lightly fried Japanese chicken dumplings.
More about Tomikawa Japanese Restaurant
Item pic

 

Taiko Japanese Restaurant

14775 Jeffrey Rd, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Gyoza$7.50
Deep fried Japanese dumplings
More about Taiko Japanese Restaurant
Item pic

SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen & Udon

6404 Irvine Blvd, Irvine

Avg 4.5 (3590 reviews)
Takeout
Lunch F - Ramen + ½ Gyoza & ½ Spicy Chashu Bowl$15.45
Our signature Hakata Ramen with 6pc Gyoza and half size spicy chashu bowl.
Deep Fried Tonsho Gyoza$5.75
Deep-fried pork dumplings with minced leek and garlic.
Lunch B - Ramen + ½ Gyoza ½ Beef Rice Bowl$15.45
Our signature Hakata Ramen with 6pc Gyoza and half sized beef rice bowl.
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen & Udon
Item pic

SUSHI • POKE

A Cup Of SUSHI

17951 Sky Park Circle, Irvine

Avg 4.5 (112 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetarian Soup with Gyoza$3.50
What better comfort food than a warm and savory soup with vegetable gyoza topped with carrot, fried onions, micro greens and chives.
Fried Vegetable Gyoza$3.50
Made to order, these crispy bite sized gyoza are filled with a flavorful combination of vegetables. Each order comes with chili ponzu sauce you can dip your Gyoza in!
More about A Cup Of SUSHI
Item pic

RAMEN • NOODLES

Yoshiharu Ramen

3935 Portola Pkwy, Irvine

Avg 4.4 (90 reviews)
Takeout
Gyoza Combo$6.00
Gyoza$7.00
Pork, chicken and vegetable dumplings served fried or grilled with gyoza sauce
More about Yoshiharu Ramen
Gyoza 7pc image

 

Marufuku Ramen - Irvine

8543 Irvine center drive, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Gyoza 7pc$7.50
Pan-fried pot stickers
More about Marufuku Ramen - Irvine

