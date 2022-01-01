Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jerk chicken in Irvine

Go
Irvine restaurants
Toast

Irvine restaurants that serve jerk chicken

Item pic

 

Clay Oven Indian Cuisine

4250 Barranca Parkway, Irvine

Avg 4.3 (1328 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
7/17 Jerk Tandoori Chicken Meal (For 4)$140.00
Jerk Tandoori Chicken
A whole Mary’s free-range chicken mesquite-grilled on the bone with sweet/spicy flavors
Gunpowder Gajjar
Chino Farm petite carrots roasted with our own gunpowder spice blend
Matar Paneer
Homemade Indian cheese, Chino Farm green peas, roasted tomatoes, mild spices
Cumin Rice
Long-grain sela heirloom Basmati rice with toasted cumin
Til Naan
Fresh Naan studded with black sesame seeds
Turmeric Raita
Spiced homemade whole yogurt tempered with turmeric
Tomato Chutney
Includes Warming Instructions
7/17 Jerk Tandoori Chicken Meal (For 2)$70.00
Jerk Tandoori Chicken
A whole Mary’s free-range chicken mesquite-grilled on the bone with sweet/spicy flavors
Gunpowder Gajjar
Chino Farm petite carrots roasted with our own gunpowder spice blend
Matar Paneer
Homemade Indian cheese, Chino Farm green peas, roasted tomatoes, mild spices
Cumin Rice
Long-grain sela heirloom Basmati rice with toasted cumin
Til Naan
Fresh Naan studded with black sesame seeds
Turmeric Raita
Spiced homemade whole yogurt tempered with turmeric
Tomato Chutney
Includes Warming Instructions
More about Clay Oven Indian Cuisine
Item pic

 

Boomers - Irvine

3405 Michelson Drive, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Loaded Jerk Chicken Fries$11.99
Crispy Beer Battered Fries Loaded with Jerk Shredded Chicken and Chili Triple Cheese Sauce, Diced Pickle Chips, Tomatoes and Green Onions
Island Salad with Grilled Jerk Chicken$13.99
Spring Salad Mix topped with Sliced Grilled Jerk Chicken, Poblano chilis, Onions, Corn, Diced Tomatoes and Caribean Island dressing.
More about Boomers - Irvine

Browse other tasty dishes in Irvine

Hummus

Caesar Salad

Tikka Masala

Mixed Green Salad

Chile Relleno

Beef Curry

Enchiladas

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

Map

More near Irvine to explore

Costa Mesa

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Newport Beach

Avg 4.2 (68 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)

Tustin

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Foothill Ranch

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Corona Del Mar

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Laguna Hills

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Newport Coast

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (64 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (891 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (709 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1403 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (286 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (242 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (876 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (352 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston