Jerk chicken in Irvine

Jerk Tandoori Chicken

A whole Mary’s free-range chicken mesquite-grilled on the bone with sweet/spicy flavors

Gunpowder Gajjar

Chino Farm petite carrots roasted with our own gunpowder spice blend

Matar Paneer

Homemade Indian cheese, Chino Farm green peas, roasted tomatoes, mild spices

Cumin Rice

Long-grain sela heirloom Basmati rice with toasted cumin

Til Naan

Fresh Naan studded with black sesame seeds

Turmeric Raita

Spiced homemade whole yogurt tempered with turmeric

Tomato Chutney

Includes Warming Instructions

