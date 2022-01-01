Jerk chicken in Irvine
Irvine restaurants that serve jerk chicken
More about Clay Oven Indian Cuisine
Clay Oven Indian Cuisine
4250 Barranca Parkway, Irvine
|7/17 Jerk Tandoori Chicken Meal (For 4)
|$140.00
Jerk Tandoori Chicken
A whole Mary’s free-range chicken mesquite-grilled on the bone with sweet/spicy flavors
Gunpowder Gajjar
Chino Farm petite carrots roasted with our own gunpowder spice blend
Matar Paneer
Homemade Indian cheese, Chino Farm green peas, roasted tomatoes, mild spices
Cumin Rice
Long-grain sela heirloom Basmati rice with toasted cumin
Til Naan
Fresh Naan studded with black sesame seeds
Turmeric Raita
Spiced homemade whole yogurt tempered with turmeric
Tomato Chutney
Includes Warming Instructions
|7/17 Jerk Tandoori Chicken Meal (For 2)
|$70.00
More about Boomers - Irvine
Boomers - Irvine
3405 Michelson Drive, Irvine
|Loaded Jerk Chicken Fries
|$11.99
Crispy Beer Battered Fries Loaded with Jerk Shredded Chicken and Chili Triple Cheese Sauce, Diced Pickle Chips, Tomatoes and Green Onions
|Island Salad with Grilled Jerk Chicken
|$13.99
Spring Salad Mix topped with Sliced Grilled Jerk Chicken, Poblano chilis, Onions, Corn, Diced Tomatoes and Caribean Island dressing.