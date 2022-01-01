Katsu curry in Irvine
Irvine restaurants that serve katsu curry
More about Kitakata Ramen Ban Nai - Irvine
Kitakata Ramen Ban Nai - Irvine
14370 Culver Drive Space 2C, Irvine
|Ban Nai Curry - Chicken Katsu
|$17.50
Handmade Curry with Rice. Medium Spicy, Bursting Flavor. Comes with Salad. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Dairy, Fish, Egg)
More about Champion's CURRY IRVINE
Champion's CURRY IRVINE
2222 Michelson Drive, Irvine
|Fish Katsu Curry
|$15.50
|Chicken Katsu Curry
|$15.50
#1 POPULAR DISH
Panko breaded chicken thighs, tomato rakkyo salsa, sour cream sauce, chives.
*Our curry is beef based, also includes dairy/fish.
*nut-free.
*no msg
*Curry is not gluten free
|Minced Beef Katsu Curry
|$16.50
Panko breaded minced American wagyu beef, tomato rakkyo salsa, sour cream sauce, chives.
*Our curry is beef base, which also includes dairy/fish.
*nut-free