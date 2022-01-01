Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Katsu curry in Irvine

Go
Irvine restaurants
Toast

Irvine restaurants that serve katsu curry

Item pic

 

Kitakata Ramen Ban Nai - Irvine

14370 Culver Drive Space 2C, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ban Nai Curry - Chicken Katsu$17.50
Handmade Curry with Rice. Medium Spicy, Bursting Flavor. Comes with Salad. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Dairy, Fish, Egg)
More about Kitakata Ramen Ban Nai - Irvine
Fish Katsu Curry image

 

Champion's CURRY IRVINE

2222 Michelson Drive, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish Katsu Curry$15.50
Chicken Katsu Curry$15.50
#1 POPULAR DISH
Panko breaded chicken thighs, tomato rakkyo salsa, sour cream sauce, chives.
*Our curry is beef based, also includes dairy/fish.
*nut-free.
*no msg
*Curry is not gluten free
Minced Beef Katsu Curry$16.50
Panko breaded minced American wagyu beef, tomato rakkyo salsa, sour cream sauce, chives.
*Our curry is beef base, which also includes dairy/fish.
*nut-free
More about Champion's CURRY IRVINE

Browse other tasty dishes in Irvine

Chile Relleno

Grilled Chicken

Cucumber Salad

Pappardelle

Steak Bowls

Gulab Jamun

Steamed Dumplings

Karaage

Map

More near Irvine to explore

Costa Mesa

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.3 (64 restaurants)

Newport Beach

Avg 4.3 (64 restaurants)

Tustin

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Foothill Ranch

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Corona Del Mar

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Laguna Hills

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Newport Coast

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (76 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (927 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (782 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1447 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (303 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (957 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (388 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston