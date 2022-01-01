Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Irvine

Irvine restaurants
Toast

Irvine restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Item pic

 

Boscoso Italian Kitchen

17951 Sky Park Cir F, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Mac & Cheese$12.00
Macaroni elbows tossed with our creamy cheese sauce and baked with breadcrumbs. Served with garlic bread, carrot and celery sticks with ranch, and your choice of milk or apple juice.
More about Boscoso Italian Kitchen
Maast Indian image

SALADS

Maast Indian

15358 Alton Parkway, Irvine

Avg 4.9 (163 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mac & Cheese$9.00
More about Maast Indian
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE

Grater Grilled Cheese

6628 Irvine Center Dr., Irvine

Avg 4.4 (133 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Mac n Cheese$6.99
All Kids meals are served with a bag of chips and an Apple juice.
Mac N Cheese Side$3.50
our 5 Cheese Mac!
More about Grater Grilled Cheese
Item pic

 

Fire Wings Irvine

14376 Culver Drive, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
LRG - MAC-N-CHEESE$4.99
REG - MAC-N-CHEESE$3.99
More about Fire Wings Irvine
Smart Kitchens Inc image

 

Smart Kitchens Inc

17951 Sky Park Cir F, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac N Cheese Balls (4 pieces)$10.00
More about Smart Kitchens Inc
Item pic

 

Boomers

3405 Michelson Drive, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smokin' Mac n Cheese$15.99
Our Homestyle Mac N Cheese Topped with Smoked Beef Brisket in Beer ale Tossed in our Hickory BBQ Sauce and Fresh Green Onions Sprinkled on Top
Ballpark Mac N Cheese$11.99
Our Homestyle Mac N Cheese Topped with Juicy All Beef Hot Dog, Creamy Cheddar Monterey Jack Cheese &
Tender and Crispy Bacon pieces Sprinkled on Top.
Surf's Up Mac and Cheese$15.99
Our Homestyle Mac N Cheese Topped with Succulent Jumbo Shrimp Tossed in Seasoned Italian Breadcrumbs and Parmesan Shredded Cheese and Topped off with Chives
More about Boomers
Item pic

 

CUCINA enoteca

532 Spectrum Center Dr., Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
kid mac + cheese$9.00
More about CUCINA enoteca

