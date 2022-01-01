Mac and cheese in Irvine
Boscoso Italian Kitchen
17951 Sky Park Cir F, Irvine
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$12.00
Macaroni elbows tossed with our creamy cheese sauce and baked with breadcrumbs. Served with garlic bread, carrot and celery sticks with ranch, and your choice of milk or apple juice.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE
Grater Grilled Cheese
6628 Irvine Center Dr., Irvine
|Kids Mac n Cheese
|$6.99
All Kids meals are served with a bag of chips and an Apple juice.
|Mac N Cheese Side
|$3.50
our 5 Cheese Mac!
Fire Wings Irvine
14376 Culver Drive, Irvine
|LRG - MAC-N-CHEESE
|$4.99
|REG - MAC-N-CHEESE
|$3.99
Smart Kitchens Inc
17951 Sky Park Cir F, Irvine
|Mac N Cheese Balls (4 pieces)
|$10.00
Boomers
3405 Michelson Drive, Irvine
|Smokin' Mac n Cheese
|$15.99
Our Homestyle Mac N Cheese Topped with Smoked Beef Brisket in Beer ale Tossed in our Hickory BBQ Sauce and Fresh Green Onions Sprinkled on Top
|Ballpark Mac N Cheese
|$11.99
Our Homestyle Mac N Cheese Topped with Juicy All Beef Hot Dog, Creamy Cheddar Monterey Jack Cheese &
Tender and Crispy Bacon pieces Sprinkled on Top.
|Surf's Up Mac and Cheese
|$15.99
Our Homestyle Mac N Cheese Topped with Succulent Jumbo Shrimp Tossed in Seasoned Italian Breadcrumbs and Parmesan Shredded Cheese and Topped off with Chives