Macarons in Irvine

Irvine restaurants
Irvine restaurants that serve macarons

Cherubic Tea image

SMOOTHIES

Cherubic Tea

13238 Jamboree Rd., Irvine

Avg 4.4 (1490 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Strawberry macaron$3.50
More about Cherubic Tea
Yoshiharu Ramen image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Yoshiharu Ramen

3935 Portola Pkwy, Irvine

Avg 4.4 (90 reviews)
Takeout
Macaron Ice Cream$4.50
Macaron Ice Cream$4.00
More about Yoshiharu Ramen

