Mahi mahi in Irvine
Irvine restaurants that serve mahi mahi
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Hangar 24 Orange County
17877 Von Karman Ave, Suite 110, Irvine
|Grilled Baja Mahi Mahi Tacos
|$17.00
FISH DISTRICT
6278 Irvine Blvd, Irvine
|MAHI BURGER
|$13.00
Fillet of mahi-mahi, cheddar, onion, coleslaw, tartar sauce, brioche bun
|MAHI-MAHI side
|$7.00
GRILL
La Sirena Grill
3931 Portola Pkwy, Irvine
|AVO LIME MAHI MAHI SALAD
|$14.25
Blackened Fish, organic mixed greens, guacamole, tomatoes, cucumbers, jack cheese, crispy onions with lime-cilantro dressing
|Mahi Mahi TACO PLATE
|$12.10
2 Blackened fish tacos with Sirena cabbage, aioli, pico de gallo, handmade corn tortilla, served with organic beans and rice