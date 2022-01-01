Mahi mahi in Irvine

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hangar 24 Orange County image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hangar 24 Orange County

17877 Von Karman Ave, Suite 110, Irvine

Avg 4.1 (288 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Baja Mahi Mahi Tacos$17.00
More about Hangar 24 Orange County
Item pic

 

FISH DISTRICT

6278 Irvine Blvd, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
MAHI BURGER$13.00
Fillet of mahi-mahi, cheddar, onion, coleslaw, tartar sauce, brioche bun
MAHI-MAHI side$7.00
More about FISH DISTRICT
La Sirena Grill image

GRILL

La Sirena Grill

3931 Portola Pkwy, Irvine

Avg 4.4 (243 reviews)
Takeout
AVO LIME MAHI MAHI SALAD$14.25
Blackened Fish, organic mixed greens, guacamole, tomatoes, cucumbers, jack cheese, crispy onions with lime-cilantro dressing
Mahi Mahi TACO PLATE$12.10
2 Blackened fish tacos with Sirena cabbage, aioli, pico de gallo, handmade corn tortilla, served with organic beans and rice
More about La Sirena Grill

