Mochi ice cream in Irvine

Irvine restaurants
Irvine restaurants that serve mochi ice cream

Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen & Udon image

SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen & Udon - Irvine

6404 Irvine Blvd, Irvine

Avg 4.5 (3590 reviews)
Takeout
Mochi Ice Cream$4.75
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen & Udon - Irvine
Yoshiharu Ramen image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Yoshiharu Ramen - Irvine

3935 Portola Pkwy, Irvine

Avg 4.4 (90 reviews)
Takeout
Mochi Ice Cream 2PCS$4.00
More about Yoshiharu Ramen - Irvine

