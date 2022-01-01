Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mushroom soup in
Irvine
/
Irvine
/
Mushroom Soup
Irvine restaurants that serve mushroom soup
Solstice OC
18555 Jamboree Rd, Irvine
No reviews yet
Cremini Mushroom Soup
$8.00
More about Solstice OC
SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen & Udon - Irvine
6404 Irvine Blvd, Irvine
Avg 4.5
(3590 reviews)
Egg Drop Soup Udon w/ Mushroom
$8.98
Egg Drop Soup Udon w/ shiitake mushroom, enoki mushroom, shimeji mushroom.
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen & Udon - Irvine
