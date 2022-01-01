Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Octopus in Irvine

Irvine restaurants
Irvine restaurants that serve octopus

Item pic

 

Tomikawa Japanese Restaurant

14191 Jeffrey Rd, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Octopus Sushi$3.50
Tako
Octopus Special Plate$22.95
Sashimi (Tuna, Salmon, Albacore),
Sushi (Salmon, Yellowtail, Unagi, Shrimp),
Spicy Tuna Hand Roll & Roe Bowl
(Red Tobiko, Black Tobiko, Smelt Egg & Uni on Sushi Rice).
Octopus Salad$9.95
Octopus with Baby Mixed Greens.
Served with House Ponzu & Sweet Mustard Dressing.
More about Tomikawa Japanese Restaurant
Item pic

 

Taiko Japanese Restaurant

14775 Jeffrey Rd, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Octopus Nigiri$7.00
Tako
Octopus Sashimi$14.00
Tako
More about Taiko Japanese Restaurant
Item pic

RAMEN • NOODLES

Yoshiharu Ramen

3935 Portola Pkwy, Irvine

Avg 4.4 (90 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Baby Octopus$9.00
Fried baby octopus served with spicy mayo
More about Yoshiharu Ramen
Tang 190 Irvine image

 

Tang 190 Irvine

14121 Jeffrey Rd, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
12-Octopus Rice Plate (Nakji Dolsot Bibimbap)$20.99
More about Tang 190 Irvine

