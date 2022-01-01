Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pad thai in Irvine

Irvine restaurants
Irvine restaurants that serve pad thai

Pad Thai image

 

Whealthy- Irvine

8685 Irvine center dr, IRVINE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pad Thai$13.50
Thai famous stir-fry rice noodle with shrimp, clam, and our signature fish sauce
More about Whealthy- Irvine
Smart Kitchens Inc image

 

Smart Kitchens Inc

17951 Sky Park Cir F, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
George's Original Pad Thai$13.95
Pad Thai$11.95
Bistro Crab Pad Thai$13.95
More about Smart Kitchens Inc
Pad Thai with egg & peanuts image

FRENCH FRIES

Thai Spice

15455 Jeffrey Rd Ste 315, Irvine

Avg 4.6 (7304 reviews)
Takeout
Pad Thai Sauce$1.50
Pad Thai with egg & peanuts
Stir-fried rice noodles with our special sauce, egg, green onions, bean sprouts & topped with ground peanuts.
Perfectly sweet, tangy and savory. It's got everything!
(1) dish comes GLUTEN-FREE EXCEPT for BEEF options (2) the pad thai sauce used contains no fish sauce or animal products
$6 CK/TOFU Pad Thai with egg & peanuts$10.95
Use Promo Code: 6PADTHAI on the Checkout screen (Remember to press Apply) to get up to 5 Chicken or Tofu Pad Thais at $6.50 each (Same as in-store credit card price).
NO SUBSTITUTIONS. NO ADDITIONS except those already listed. We will not accommodate other additions. If you want unlisted additions, purchase the Pad Thai (normal price) in the Food Menu.
More about Thai Spice

