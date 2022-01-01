Pad thai in Irvine
Irvine restaurants that serve pad thai
More about Whealthy- Irvine
Whealthy- Irvine
8685 Irvine center dr, IRVINE
|Pad Thai
|$13.50
Thai famous stir-fry rice noodle with shrimp, clam, and our signature fish sauce
More about Smart Kitchens Inc
Smart Kitchens Inc
17951 Sky Park Cir F, Irvine
|George's Original Pad Thai
|$13.95
|Pad Thai
|$11.95
|Bistro Crab Pad Thai
|$13.95
More about Thai Spice
FRENCH FRIES
Thai Spice
15455 Jeffrey Rd Ste 315, Irvine
|Pad Thai Sauce
|$1.50
|Pad Thai with egg & peanuts
Stir-fried rice noodles with our special sauce, egg, green onions, bean sprouts & topped with ground peanuts.
Perfectly sweet, tangy and savory. It's got everything!
(1) dish comes GLUTEN-FREE EXCEPT for BEEF options (2) the pad thai sauce used contains no fish sauce or animal products
|$6 CK/TOFU Pad Thai with egg & peanuts
|$10.95
Use Promo Code: 6PADTHAI on the Checkout screen (Remember to press Apply) to get up to 5 Chicken or Tofu Pad Thais at $6.50 each (Same as in-store credit card price).
NO SUBSTITUTIONS. NO ADDITIONS except those already listed. We will not accommodate other additions. If you want unlisted additions, purchase the Pad Thai (normal price) in the Food Menu.