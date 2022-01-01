Paneer tikka in Irvine
Irvine restaurants that serve paneer tikka
More about Southern Spice - Irvine
Southern Spice - Irvine
3850 Barranca Pkwy, Suite O, Irvine
|Paneer Tikka (GF)
|$13.99
Paneer marinated in spices and grilled in the tandoor
|Paneer Tikka (GF)
|$11.99
Paneer marinated in spices and grilled in the tandoor
More about Maast Indian
SALADS
Maast Indian
15358 Alton Parkway, Irvine
|Paneer Tikka Masala curry Bowl (Vegetarian)
|$15.00
Marinated grilled paneer cheese
in tikka masala curry in our slow cooked curry served with
basmati rice, Indian vegetable pickle,
popadam & Indian flatbread
*Add $1 for an extra Indian flatbread