Paneer tikka in Irvine

Irvine restaurants
Irvine restaurants that serve paneer tikka

Southern Spice - Irvine

3850 Barranca Pkwy, Suite O, Irvine

Paneer Tikka (GF)$13.99
Paneer marinated in spices and grilled in the tandoor
Paneer Tikka (GF)$11.99
Paneer marinated in spices and grilled in the tandoor
SALADS

Maast Indian

15358 Alton Parkway, Irvine

Avg 4.9 (163 reviews)
Paneer Tikka Masala curry Bowl (Vegetarian)$15.00
Marinated grilled paneer cheese
in tikka masala curry in our slow cooked curry served with
basmati rice, Indian vegetable pickle,
popadam & Indian flatbread
*Add $1 for an extra Indian flatbread
Clay Oven Indian Cuisine

4250 Barranca Parkway, Irvine

Avg 4.3 (1328 reviews)
Paneer Tikka Masala$18.00
Our homemade cheese simmered in a sauce of tomatoes, yogurt, and spices
