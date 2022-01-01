Pies in Irvine
Irvine restaurants that serve pies
Habana
708 Spectrum Center Dr., Irvine
|Key Lime Pie (for 2)
|$14.00
Florida key limes, graham cracker crust, toasted coconut
Smart Kitchens Inc
17951 Sky Park Cir F, Irvine
|Coconut Cream Pie #4D
|$3.49
rich coconut cream pie filling, topped with toasted coconut shavings (served chilled)
Pieology 8010 - The Market Place
13786 Jamboree Rd #110, Irvine
|Create Your Own Pie
|$7.95
Pieology 6002
713 Spectrum Center Dr, Irvine
|Create Your Own Pie
|$7.95