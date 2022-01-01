Pudding in Irvine
Tiger Sugar - Irvine
6608 Irvine Center Drive, Irvine
|B4. Black Sugar Boba + Pudding Milk Cream Mousse
|$5.50
|B1. Black Sugar Pudding Milk Cream Mousse
|$5.25
Sunmerry Irvine, CA
14805 Jeffrey Road Suite E, Irvine
|8in Taro Pudding
|$35.00
|8'' Taro Pudding
|$35.00
|Pudding Brioche
|$2.00
Soft bread filled with vanilla custard.
SMOOTHIES
Cherubic Tea
13238 Jamboree Rd., Irvine
|Chestnut Pudding Coconut Milk
|$6.50
Sunright Tea Studio
2700 Alton Parkway, Irvine
|Pudding Boba Milk
|$5.75
Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup and served with pudding and boba (Caffeine free)
|Cream Pudding Milk Tea
|$5.50
Ceylon milk tea combined with our silky and smooth house-made cream pudding
Smart Kitchens Inc
17951 Sky Park Cir F, Irvine
|Dessert- Vanilla Pudding
|$2.50
SUSHI • POKE
A Cup Of SUSHI
17951 Sky Park Circle, Irvine
|Matcha Pudding
|$2.50
If you love Japanese Green Tea, this sweet & creamy Matcha Pudding will be sure to satisfy you.
FISH DISTRICT
6278 Irvine Blvd, Irvine
|BREAD PUDDING
|$9.00
(nuts) Brioche, walnuts, creme, whiskey sauce
Sunright Tea Studio
15475 Jeffery Road, Suite 450Irvine, CA 92612, Irvine
|Hot Pudding Boba Milk
|$5.45
|Cream Pudding Milk Tea
|$5.50
Ceylon milk tea combined with our silky and smooth house-made cream pudding
|Pudding Boba Milk
|$5.75
Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup and served with pudding and boba (Caffeine free)