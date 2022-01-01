Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in Irvine

Irvine restaurants
Irvine restaurants that serve pudding

Tiger Sugar - Irvine image

 

Tiger Sugar - Irvine

6608 Irvine Center Drive, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
B4. Black Sugar Boba + Pudding Milk Cream Mousse$5.50
B1. Black Sugar Pudding Milk Cream Mousse$5.25
Item pic

 

Sunmerry Irvine, CA

14805 Jeffrey Road Suite E, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
8in Taro Pudding$35.00
8'' Taro Pudding$35.00
Pudding Brioche$2.00
Soft bread filled with vanilla custard.
Cherubic Tea image

SMOOTHIES

Cherubic Tea

13238 Jamboree Rd., Irvine

Avg 4.4 (1490 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chestnut Pudding Coconut Milk$6.50
Item pic

 

Sunright Tea Studio

2700 Alton Parkway, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pudding Boba Milk$5.75
Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup and served with pudding and boba (Caffeine free)
Cream Pudding Milk Tea$5.50
Ceylon milk tea combined with our silky and smooth house-made cream pudding
Item pic

 

Smart Kitchens Inc

17951 Sky Park Cir F, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dessert- Vanilla Pudding$2.50
Item pic

SUSHI • POKE

A Cup Of SUSHI

17951 Sky Park Circle, Irvine

Avg 4.5 (112 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Matcha Pudding$2.50
If you love Japanese Green Tea, this sweet & creamy Matcha Pudding will be sure to satisfy you.
Item pic

 

FISH DISTRICT

6278 Irvine Blvd, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BREAD PUDDING$9.00
(nuts) Brioche, walnuts, creme, whiskey sauce
Cream Pudding Milk Tea image

 

Sunright Tea Studio

15475 Jeffery Road, Suite 450Irvine, CA 92612, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Pudding Boba Milk$5.45
Cream Pudding Milk Tea$5.50
Ceylon milk tea combined with our silky and smooth house-made cream pudding
Pudding Boba Milk$5.75
Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup and served with pudding and boba (Caffeine free)
