Quesadillas in Irvine

Irvine restaurants
Irvine restaurants that serve quesadillas

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Taquiero Taco- Campus

4517 Campus Dr, Irvine

Avg 4.4 (3344 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese American Quesadilla$5.99
12" Flour Tortilla and loaded with cheese. Comes with side of sour cream, guacamole, and salsa.
Cochinita Pibil American Quesadilla$10.88
12" Flour Tortilla, cheese, marinated slow roasted Yucatan-style pork, pickled onions. Comes with side of sour cream, guacamole, and salsa.
Carnitas Quesadilla$4.89
Marinated slow roasted pork, onions and cilantro. Recipe by Chef Orlando. *Limited Time Only*
Taquiero Taco- Oak Creek

5643 Alton Parkway, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pollo Al Pastor American Quesadilla$10.88
12" Flour Tortilla, cheese, choice of meat, onions & cilantro. Comes with side of sour cream, guacamole, and salsa.
Carne Asada Quesadilla$4.89
Flame grilled steak, cilantro, onions, guacamole, salsa.
Pollo Asado American Quesadilla$10.88
12" Flour Tortilla, cheese, choice of meat, onions & cilantro. Comes with side of sour cream, guacamole, and salsa.
Smart Kitchens Inc

17951 Sky Park Cir F, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadillas$7.50
Delicious Quesadillas made with a 12 inch tortilla and jack & cheddar cheese. Melted to perfection on our grill. Breakfast Quesadilla shown in picture.
Thai Quesadillas$8.95
TACOS

Puesto Los Olivos Irvine

8577 Irvine Center DR, Irvine

Avg 4.3 (3574 reviews)
Takeout
Gobernador Quesadilla$18.00
FISH DISTRICT

6278 Irvine Blvd, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHEESE QUESADILLA$6.75
(12 & under) Flour tortilla, cheddar, one SIDE.
GRILL

La Sirena Grill

3931 Portola Pkwy, Irvine

Avg 4.4 (243 reviews)
Takeout
CHEESE QUESADILLA$6.00
Flour tortilla filled with jack cheese. Handful of chips. No toppings
CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA$11.95
Flour tortilla filled with grilled Carne Asada (grass-fed beef), spicy chipotle paste, mushrooms, onions, and jack cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream and spicy pico de gallo on the side.
SHRIMP QUESADILLA$13.50
Flour tortilla filled with Blackened Shrimp, sautéed mushrooms and onions, jack cheese and chipotle paste, served with guacamole, sour cream and spicy pico de gallo on the side.
Picante Martin's Mexican Restaurant

17951 skypark circle unit f, irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quesadillas$7.50
Delicious Quesadillas made with a 12 inch tortilla and jack & cheddar cheese. Melted to perfection on our grill. Breakfast Quesadilla shown in picture.
