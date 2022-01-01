Quesadillas in Irvine
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Taquiero Taco- Campus
4517 Campus Dr, Irvine
|Cheese American Quesadilla
|$5.99
12" Flour Tortilla and loaded with cheese. Comes with side of sour cream, guacamole, and salsa.
|Cochinita Pibil American Quesadilla
|$10.88
12" Flour Tortilla, cheese, marinated slow roasted Yucatan-style pork, pickled onions. Comes with side of sour cream, guacamole, and salsa.
|Carnitas Quesadilla
|$4.89
Marinated slow roasted pork, onions and cilantro. Recipe by Chef Orlando. *Limited Time Only*
Taquiero Taco- Oak Creek
5643 Alton Parkway, Irvine
|Pollo Al Pastor American Quesadilla
|$10.88
12" Flour Tortilla, cheese, choice of meat, onions & cilantro. Comes with side of sour cream, guacamole, and salsa.
|Carne Asada Quesadilla
|$4.89
Flame grilled steak, cilantro, onions, guacamole, salsa.
|Pollo Asado American Quesadilla
|$10.88
12" Flour Tortilla, cheese, choice of meat, onions & cilantro. Comes with side of sour cream, guacamole, and salsa.
Smart Kitchens Inc
17951 Sky Park Cir F, Irvine
|Quesadillas
|$7.50
Delicious Quesadillas made with a 12 inch tortilla and jack & cheddar cheese. Melted to perfection on our grill. Breakfast Quesadilla shown in picture.
|Thai Quesadillas
|$8.95
TACOS
Puesto Los Olivos Irvine
8577 Irvine Center DR, Irvine
|Gobernador Quesadilla
|$18.00
FISH DISTRICT
6278 Irvine Blvd, Irvine
|CHEESE QUESADILLA
|$6.75
(12 & under) Flour tortilla, cheddar, one SIDE.
GRILL
La Sirena Grill
3931 Portola Pkwy, Irvine
|CHEESE QUESADILLA
|$6.00
Flour tortilla filled with jack cheese. Handful of chips. No toppings
|CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA
|$11.95
Flour tortilla filled with grilled Carne Asada (grass-fed beef), spicy chipotle paste, mushrooms, onions, and jack cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream and spicy pico de gallo on the side.
|SHRIMP QUESADILLA
|$13.50
Flour tortilla filled with Blackened Shrimp, sautéed mushrooms and onions, jack cheese and chipotle paste, served with guacamole, sour cream and spicy pico de gallo on the side.