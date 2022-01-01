Rice bowls in Irvine
Irvine restaurants that serve rice bowls
Everyday Eatery
6634 Irvine Center Drive, Irvine
|Brown Rice Bowl
|$14.00
Chipotle grilled chicken, brown rice, cilantro lime kale & cabbage slaw, roasted brussel sprouts, radish, pickled red onions, chipotle aioli drizzle, pepitas
SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen & Udon
6404 Irvine Blvd, Irvine
|Tsukune Rice Bowl
|$9.75
|Beef & Rice Bowl
|$8.75
Simmered thin slice beef and onions over rice.
|Lunch B - Ramen + ½ Gyoza ½ Beef Rice Bowl
|$15.45
Our signature Hakata Ramen with 6pc Gyoza and half sized beef rice bowl.