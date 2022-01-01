Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Irvine

Go
Irvine restaurants
Toast

Irvine restaurants that serve rice bowls

Brown Rice Bowl image

 

Everyday Eatery

6634 Irvine Center Drive, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Brown Rice Bowl$14.00
Chipotle grilled chicken, brown rice, cilantro lime kale & cabbage slaw, roasted brussel sprouts, radish, pickled red onions, chipotle aioli drizzle, pepitas
Brown Rice Bowl$14.00
Chipotle grilled chicken, brown rice, cilantro lime kale & cabbage slaw, roasted brussel sprouts, radish, pickled red onions, chipotle aioli drizzle, pepitas
More about Everyday Eatery
Item pic

SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen & Udon

6404 Irvine Blvd, Irvine

Avg 4.5 (3590 reviews)
Takeout
Tsukune Rice Bowl$9.75
Beef & Rice Bowl$8.75
Simmered thin slice beef and onions over rice.
Lunch B - Ramen + ½ Gyoza ½ Beef Rice Bowl$15.45
Our signature Hakata Ramen with 6pc Gyoza and half sized beef rice bowl.
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen & Udon
Item pic

 

Smart Kitchens Inc

17951 Sky Park Cir F, Irvine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish-flavored pork shred rice bowl (SPICY)$12.99
Mapo tofu rice bowl (SPICY)$11.99
Twice cook pork rice bowl (SPICY)$12.99
More about Smart Kitchens Inc

Browse other tasty dishes in Irvine

Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Pepperoni Pizza

Chicken Nuggets

Al Pastor Tacos

Pad See

Avocado Toast

Fried Rice

Stew

Map

More near Irvine to explore

Costa Mesa

Avg 4.4 (83 restaurants)

Newport Beach

Avg 4.2 (63 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Tustin

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Foothill Ranch

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Corona Del Mar

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Laguna Hills

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Newport Coast

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston