Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Risotto in
Irvine
/
Irvine
/
Risotto
Irvine restaurants that serve risotto
Solstice OC
18555 Jamboree Rd, Irvine
No reviews yet
Artichoke & Spinach Risotto
$24.00
Crispy Artichoke Hearts, Feta Cheese, Spinach Puree
More about Solstice OC
Whealthy- Irvine
8685 Irvine center dr, IRVINE
No reviews yet
Seafood Risotto
$12.50
Our Signature cream-based sauce with rice, shrimp and squid
More about Whealthy- Irvine
Browse other tasty dishes in Irvine
Steamed Dumplings
Vegetable Tempura
Grilled Steaks
Paratha
Lasagna
Turkey Clubs
Steamed Rice
Carne Asada Tacos
More near Irvine to explore
Costa Mesa
Avg 4.4
(83 restaurants)
Newport Beach
Avg 4.2
(63 restaurants)
Santa Ana
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
Tustin
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Foothill Ranch
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Corona Del Mar
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Laguna Hills
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Aliso Viejo
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Newport Coast
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(836 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(678 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1303 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(271 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(230 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(236 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(826 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston