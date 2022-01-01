Salmon salad in Irvine
Irvine restaurants that serve salmon salad
More about Tomikawa Japanese Restaurant
Tomikawa Japanese Restaurant
14191 Jeffrey Rd, Irvine
|Salmon Skin Salad
|$8.95
Crispy Salmon Skin with Baby Mixed Greens. Served with House Ponzu & Sweet Mustard Dressing.
More about Taiko Japanese Restaurant
Taiko Japanese Restaurant
14775 Jeffrey Rd, Irvine
|Salmon Skin Salad
|$12.00
Salmon Skin, Onion, Cucumber, Tsuma(thinly julienned Daikon) , Yamagobo, Bonito Flakes, Ponzu.
More about La Sirena Grill
GRILL
La Sirena Grill
3931 Portola Pkwy, Irvine
|BLACKND SALMON SALAD
|$14.95
Blackened Wild Salmon, organic mixed greens, avocado, red onion, tomatoes, cucumbers, roasted bell peppers, papaya salsa, with lime-cilantro dressing
|AVO LIME SALMON SALAD
|$14.25
Blackened Wild Salmon, organic mixed greens, guacamole, tomatoes, cucumbers, jack cheese, crispy onions with lime-cilantro dressing