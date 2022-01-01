Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon salad in Irvine

Irvine restaurants
Irvine restaurants that serve salmon salad

Item pic

 

Tomikawa Japanese Restaurant

14191 Jeffrey Rd, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Skin Salad$8.95
Crispy Salmon Skin with Baby Mixed Greens. Served with House Ponzu & Sweet Mustard Dressing.
More about Tomikawa Japanese Restaurant
Item pic

 

Taiko Japanese Restaurant

14775 Jeffrey Rd, Irvine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Skin Salad$12.00
Salmon Skin, Onion, Cucumber, Tsuma(thinly julienned Daikon) , Yamagobo, Bonito Flakes, Ponzu.
More about Taiko Japanese Restaurant
La Sirena Grill image

GRILL

La Sirena Grill

3931 Portola Pkwy, Irvine

Avg 4.4 (243 reviews)
Takeout
BLACKND SALMON SALAD$14.95
Blackened Wild Salmon, organic mixed greens, avocado, red onion, tomatoes, cucumbers, roasted bell peppers, papaya salsa, with lime-cilantro dressing
AVO LIME SALMON SALAD$14.25
Blackened Wild Salmon, organic mixed greens, guacamole, tomatoes, cucumbers, jack cheese, crispy onions with lime-cilantro dressing
More about La Sirena Grill

